A perceived lack of adaptability has been another.

Refreshingly, Boro did show a fair amount of tactical flexibility in last week’s stunning win at leaders Leicester City - changing system and trading in their natural tendencies to dominate possession to adopt a counter-attacking game.

It worked wonderfully, just as it did in the reverse fixture on Teesside.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick, whose side host Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

Today, Boro might just have to tailor their plans to look after Plymouth’s talismanic forward in Morgan Whittaker, subject of a failed big-money bid from Italian giants Lazio in January.

With 18 goals this term and creative skills to match, he is comfortably the biggest offensive threat for Argyle, who lost their other major force at the start of the new year when Finn Azaz was recalled by parent club Aston Villa and promptly sold to Boro. He lines up against Argyle this afternoon.

On handling Whittaker and being adaptable, Boro head coach Michael Carrick said: “I think there’s always a balance and that’s part of the judgement.

"You can’t neglect it and you have got to respect who you are up against and what their threats are, individually or collectively and we adapted a bit at Leicester in changing a few things.

"I’ve always said it, we are happy to adapt and be flexible in terms of how we set up. The principles don’t change within that, but personnel in different positions.

"We certainly know what they (Plymouth) can do and what their strengths are and we have to come up with something to stop it, obviously.”

Boro’s confidence may have been buoyed by events last weekend, but Carrick is only interested in what happens next. His hope is that it will enable his side to pen a ‘whole new chapter’ in their season.

The boys naturally took a lift from it, but come Saturday, last Saturday’s gone”, he continued.

"We can certainly take the boost and belief and a little bit of extra energy and confidence going into the game. But consistency is key.

"That’s the magic ingredient. We have shown we can play well and win games against arguably the best in the division. But it’s putting it together over a period of time. That’s obviously the challenge.