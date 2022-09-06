The game took place on Monday night (Sep 5) and Cleveland Police said coins and bottles had been thrown at officers during ‘pockets of disorder’.

The nine men, who were aged between 18 and 42, were charged and are now all due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on September 20.

However, the police did wish to thank the large majority of fans who were well behaved at the match.

Middlesbrough's Riley McGree celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Rodrigo Muniz during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Match Commander, Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge, said: “We would like to thank the Middlesbrough and Sunderland fans who attended the fixture at the Riverside Stadium for their support and patience whilst we dealt with some incidents of disorder.

“We recognise that the vast majority of people attending the fixture were genuine fans who simply wanted to enjoy the game with their families and friends.

“There were, however, pockets of disorder which resulted in arrests and officers having to wear protective equipment. Further enquiries will now be carried out including reviewing footage and this may result in further action being taken.”

Middlesbrough ran out 1-0 winners in the tightly contested match, thanks to a 76th minute winner from Australian 23-year-old Riley McGree. The three points means Chris Wilder’s men are now 17th in the league, with two wins from their first eight matches.