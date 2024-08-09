Middlesbrough v Swansea City: Carrick's positive message for ex-Huddersfield Town loanee as exciting forward also checks in

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 9th Aug 2024, 18:00 GMT
Middlesbrough forward Delano Burgzorg, pictured in action for Huddersfield Town in April. Picture: Tony Johnson.Middlesbrough forward Delano Burgzorg, pictured in action for Huddersfield Town in April. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Middlesbrough forward Delano Burgzorg, pictured in action for Huddersfield Town in April. Picture: Tony Johnson.
MIDDLESBROUGH’S latest attacking arrival in the shape of Micah Hamilton has set pulses racing on Teesside.

Their other new signing at the top end of the pitch so far is another whom head coach Michael Carrick is pretty excited about as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boro completed the transfer of Manchester City attacker Micah Hamilton ahead of the deadline to register signings before this weekend’s EFL opener with Swansea City.

An indication of the prowess of the 20-year-old, able to play across the frontline, is the fact that the Premier League champions have inserted a buy-back option and sell-on clause into the deal.

Boro remain keen on Bristol City forward Tommy Conway, having signed former Huddersfield Town loanee Delano Burgzorg earlier in the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Dutchman had a decidedly mixed time with the Terriers last term, which ended ignominiously.

Carrick, for one, believes that he will have plenty to offer in 2024-25 and beyond.

He said: “The beauty of the forward players is that we are trying to create a group which will balance off each other and create different things and have different strengths, but play together and not affect the team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s pretty clear what Della can bring or has brought. There’s certainly so much more to come from him in a positive way and we feel we can help him with that and he’s desperate to do well and we’re really excited about him.”

Manchester-born player and ex-England youth international Hamilton is able to play across the frontline and in the number ten role.

City have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal and there is also a sell-on fee for the forward, who scored in the Champions League for the club last term.

Related topics:Michael CarrickSwansea CityMiddlesbroughTeessideManchester CityEFL
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice