Middlesbrough forward Delano Burgzorg, pictured in action for Huddersfield Town in April. Picture: Tony Johnson.

MIDDLESBROUGH’S latest attacking arrival in the shape of Micah Hamilton has set pulses racing on Teesside.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their other new signing at the top end of the pitch so far is another whom head coach Michael Carrick is pretty excited about as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro completed the transfer of Manchester City attacker Micah Hamilton ahead of the deadline to register signings before this weekend’s EFL opener with Swansea City.

An indication of the prowess of the 20-year-old, able to play across the frontline, is the fact that the Premier League champions have inserted a buy-back option and sell-on clause into the deal.

Boro remain keen on Bristol City forward Tommy Conway, having signed former Huddersfield Town loanee Delano Burgzorg earlier in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutchman had a decidedly mixed time with the Terriers last term, which ended ignominiously.

Carrick, for one, believes that he will have plenty to offer in 2024-25 and beyond.

He said: “The beauty of the forward players is that we are trying to create a group which will balance off each other and create different things and have different strengths, but play together and not affect the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s pretty clear what Della can bring or has brought. There’s certainly so much more to come from him in a positive way and we feel we can help him with that and he’s desperate to do well and we’re really excited about him.”

Manchester-born player and ex-England youth international Hamilton is able to play across the frontline and in the number ten role.