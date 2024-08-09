Middlesbrough v Swansea City: Carrick's positive message for ex-Huddersfield Town loanee as exciting forward also checks in
Their other new signing at the top end of the pitch so far is another whom head coach Michael Carrick is pretty excited about as well.
Boro completed the transfer of Manchester City attacker Micah Hamilton ahead of the deadline to register signings before this weekend’s EFL opener with Swansea City.
An indication of the prowess of the 20-year-old, able to play across the frontline, is the fact that the Premier League champions have inserted a buy-back option and sell-on clause into the deal.
Boro remain keen on Bristol City forward Tommy Conway, having signed former Huddersfield Town loanee Delano Burgzorg earlier in the summer.
The Dutchman had a decidedly mixed time with the Terriers last term, which ended ignominiously.
Carrick, for one, believes that he will have plenty to offer in 2024-25 and beyond.
He said: “The beauty of the forward players is that we are trying to create a group which will balance off each other and create different things and have different strengths, but play together and not affect the team.
“It’s pretty clear what Della can bring or has brought. There’s certainly so much more to come from him in a positive way and we feel we can help him with that and he’s desperate to do well and we’re really excited about him.”
Manchester-born player and ex-England youth international Hamilton is able to play across the frontline and in the number ten role.
City have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal and there is also a sell-on fee for the forward, who scored in the Champions League for the club last term.