Middlesbrough head into their meeting with West Bromwich Albion ravaged by injuries – but January transfer window plans are in place.

Michael Carrick could be without as many as 14 players for the visit of the Baggies, after a midweek Carabao Cup fixture compounded fitness problems.

Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Morgan Rogers and Emmanuel Latte Lath were all added to the list of injury doubts in the victory over Port Vale, while Rav van den Berg was missing from the squad entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the January window right around the corner, many fans will be mulling over the possibility of new additions. Carrick has claimed plans for the window are in place, but also said players returning from injuries can be like new signings.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is preparing for the visit of West Brom - and the January transfer window. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He said: “In some ways, it will feel like we’ve got a few new signings coming back in and around the group over the next few weeks, which will give everyone a big boost. Hopefully, that’ll give us the chance to have a real big push between now and the end of the season.

"There’s definitely plans in place [for January]. They’re evolving all the time. There’s been plans for quite some time but situations change. Sometimes it’s out of our hands, sometimes it’s our ideas that change a little bit for whatever reason.

"There’s certainly plans in place and work going on to see what the best move is for us, if any. Sometimes, it needs to be exactly the right thing for us. There’s a lot of things that need to go on for it to get over the line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether January would involve tweaks rather than an influx, Carrick replied: “Yeah, probably, but it’s difficult to say. It depends what pops up.