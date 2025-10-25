Middlesbrough v Wrexham: Rob Edwards on why 'incredible' Tommy Conway should not be judged by numbers
By that rationale, the fact that Tommy Conway has notched two goals in his 12 appearances so far this season for Middlesbrough would be viewed as under-whelming in many people's eyes.
For Rob Edwards, it's about the player and not the number on his back. And he believes that Conway's nuanced work, as opposed to merely goals and assists, shows his true value as a proper team player; someone he feels is integral to the Boro cause.
He said: "The game is not just about numbers and I know lots of numbers get produced by everyone now and especially for goalscorers, people will be looking at goals and assists and everything else.
"But TC gives us so much more than that. His all-round play, commitment and energy is incredible. That's kind of what we need now.
"It's not just the modern game. Ian Rush would have been unbelievable with his energy, pressing and everything. So this is not a new thing. "He's got so much energy and is all about the team, which is really important."
Team-wise, there has been plenty to admire about Boro's start. Players have shared the load and given their array of forward options, ranging from the likes of David Strelec and Conway to Wrexham summer target Sontje Hansen and Kaly Sene, it’s perhaps no surprise that goals are being shared around too.
Ahead of Boro's first-ever league meeting with Wrexham, Edwards added: "There's a number of them in that group and a number of them will play at different stages as well.
"It might be difficult for them all to play 95 minutes every week because we want to be able to introduce some freshness and something different into the game. "It's almost a bit like people talking about what is the best team at the moment and the best team is the team on form or the one which we think will be the right thing for this particular game which I think is a good thing. "We’ve got a lot of players in good form and it's really difficult to pick the team, which is good. And sometimes I won't get it right."