TRADITIONALLY, as far as most supporters are concerned, players who wear the number nine jersey should be judged exclusively on goals.

By that rationale, the fact that Tommy Conway has notched two goals in his 12 appearances so far this season for Middlesbrough would be viewed as under-whelming in many people's eyes.

For Rob Edwards, it's about the player and not the number on his back. And he believes that Conway's nuanced work, as opposed to merely goals and assists, shows his true value as a proper team player; someone he feels is integral to the Boro cause.

He said: "The game is not just about numbers and I know lots of numbers get produced by everyone now and especially for goalscorers, people will be looking at goals and assists and everything else.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Kaly Sene of Middlesbrough celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Tommy Conway during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"But TC gives us so much more than that. His all-round play, commitment and energy is incredible. That's kind of what we need now.

"It's not just the modern game. Ian Rush would have been unbelievable with his energy, pressing and everything. So this is not a new thing. "He's got so much energy and is all about the team, which is really important."

Team-wise, there has been plenty to admire about Boro's start. Players have shared the load and given their array of forward options, ranging from the likes of David Strelec and Conway to Wrexham summer target Sontje Hansen and Kaly Sene, it’s perhaps no surprise that goals are being shared around too.

Ahead of Boro's first-ever league meeting with Wrexham, Edwards added: "There's a number of them in that group and a number of them will play at different stages as well.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards during the Sky Bet Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.