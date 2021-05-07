Middlesbrough v Wycombe Wanderers - ‘I want Rotherham United to stay up,’ says Neil Warnock

Boro end their season against another side in the relegation zone after recent games against Neil Warnock’s former club Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday, whose fates will be decided against Cardiff City and Derby County respectively.

Even if they win today on their first ever league visit to the Riverside, Wycombe – due to their vastly inferior goal difference – are a certainty to be relegated.

Whatever happens, Warnock is full of praise for their efforts and also wishes a side similar in stature and close to his heart in Rotherham well – while conscious of what they are up against.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock (Picture: PA)

Warnock said: “I’d love Rotherham to stay up, obviously.

“They have so many games and you have got to feel for them and they know that Cardiff away is an extremely difficult game for them because Mick (McCarthy) won’t want to rest anybody and will be playing them all.

“It is hard for them and then there are two massive clubs (Wednesday and Derby) fighting it out. That’s the pressure.

“Wayne (Rooney) and Darren (Moore) will never come up against the feelings that they have in the build-up now up to the end of the game.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth (Picture: PA)

“It is such a horrible feel in the pit of your stomach and you can’t explain it until you have been there.

“Rotherham staying up would be a tremendous achievement and they are on a par with Wycombe, who have done unbelievably well. Wycombe being in the Championship is a far bigger miracle than people realise.

“What Gareth (Ainsworth) has done, I don’t think anyone realises the enormity of it with a club like Wycombe.”