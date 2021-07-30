Middlesbrough youngster Rumarn Burrell joins Kilmarnock on loan

The 20-year-old was on loan at League Two Bradford City in the second half of last season, though he was restrcited to two substitute appearances.
He joined the Bantams shortly after making his Boro debut as a substitute at Brentford in the FA Cup third round.
He spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Grimsby Town where again game-time was limited, making four appearances from the bench.
Club-mate Zach Hemming is already on loan with Scottish Championship side Kilmarnock, and manager Neil Warnock has suggested Isiah Jones could be loaned to a lower-league English team to work on his game.
“Isaiah looks bright, it's just his final product," he said. "But we'll work on that. He's had a really good pre-season, so has Jeremy (Sivi).
“There are two or three clubs in Division Two that would take Isaiah.”