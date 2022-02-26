Barnsley raced into a 3-0 lead early in the second half, with the tone set early on through goals from Mads Andersen and Amine Bassi in the first 16 minutes.

The latter added another on 54 minutes and despite Boro producing a strong last half-hour and hitting back through Andraz Sporar (pen) and Dael Fry, it was deservedly Barnsley's day with Wilder admitting that his defence could not cope with Reds striker Carlton Morris in particular during the game.

Wilder, whose side have now lost back to back away games and have won just once in their last five league matches on their travels, said: "The first 15 minutes cost us, with the attitude of our back three in not getting up the pitch.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder, pictured at Oakwell. Picture: TONY JOHNSON

"I thought Carlton Morris dominated our back three, which was disappointing. He set the line of where the game was going to be played.

"They played into him and down the side of him. I thought he was excellent. He dominated our three and I don't expect our three to be dominated.

"And if we are up the pitch another 15 or 20 yards, that doesn't happen. But they weren't. He was pulling balls out of the sky and they were playing into him and up to him. It set the tone of the half, really.

"Being local, you understand the fight that Barnsley are in and when that away end is full, it gives the home crowd the energy to get right behind the team. Chuck in a couple of goals as well and it made it a really difficult afternoon for us. They fed off that and got the energy off their supporters who got right behind their team.

"They were winning 50-50s and allowed them to dictate and set the tone of the first half.

"We had to respect and understand that off the back of the previous two or three results that Barnsley have had. I know how difficult it can be here and there was a team scrapping and fighting for their lives and another team after a different prize and maybe their fight was bigger than our fight.