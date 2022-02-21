Middlesbrough's Chris Wilder not prepared to dwell on Matt Crooks's harsh suspension

SUSPENDED: Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks

The former Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United midfielder was cautioned in the defeat at Bristol City and will miss the game against the Baggies, and Saturday's trip to Barnsley, as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with January signing Riley McGree now fit and ready to make his first start for the club, Wilder is philosophical about being without Crooks.

"Missing Matt Crooks for two games is disappointing but we have to deal with these situations like everybody else will have to," he said.

"It gives somebody else an opportunity.

"Matt's been a big player for us, but these things happen."

Australian McGree's debut was delayed by an international call-up, then Covid-19, but he has now made two substitute appearances for the club.

Players receive a one-match ban if they pick up five bookings before the mid-point of the season. Crooks missed the reverse fixture against West Brom for that reason, having also picked up a red card at Reading.

The cut-off point for a two-match ban for 10 cautions is 37 league matches. Boro have played 31.

Anyone receiving a 15th yellow card at any stage of the campaign is banned for three games.

"I always think it's quite difficult in the way games are refereed now and the time of this," said Wilder. "We're 31 games in.

"The way games are refereed have changed, but the rules around the 10 yellows suspension haven't changed.

"The contact in the game is judged differently to what it used to be.

"The game yesterday between Leeds and Man United was, for me, refereed brilliantly. Committed challenges, but then if anybody goes over the line everybody understands that.

"I think we all shake our heads at some of the bookings handed out these days. I think we all recognise what is a booking and what isn't, and what should be allowed, and when a talking to and a free-kick is enough."