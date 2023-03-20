A look at how Middlesbrough could line up next season if the transfer rumours and speculation are true

Middlesbrough are currently 3rd in the Championship table and are chasing down Sheffield United in 2nd place. They turned to Michael Carrick in late October and he has since worked wonders at the Riverside Stadium, guiding the team from the lower reaches of the table into promotion contention.

Boro beat Preston North End 4-0 over the weekend to close the gap on the Blades to three points, although their rivals do have a game in-hand on them at the moment.

Here is a look at how Carrick’s side could line up next term if the transfer rumours and links are true...

Zack Steffen, Man City It remains to be seen whether he will be returning to Middlesbrough for a second spell.

Max Johnston, Motherwell The highly-rated Scottish right-back has been linked with a switch to the Riverside Stadium and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. Barnsley's Jordan Williams has also been linked.

Darragh Lenihan He has impressed since joining from Blackburn Rovers last summer.

Jan Paul van Hecke, Brighton A couple of names have been mentioned in terms of defenders including Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion and Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United.