Middlesrbrough 0 Barnsley 1 - player ratings

The substitute’s goal was fitting reward for the defensive work of some of his colleagues, who can now look forward to a second-round trip to Leeds United.

Liam Roberts - could have done better with the goal, but he had nothing to be ashamed of from a good debut performance 8

MATCH-WINNER: Barnsley's Josh Benson scores the only goal of the game

Paddy McNair - should have known it was not going to be his night when he got injured early on then tackled by Duncan Watmore as he got forward 6

Anfernee Dijksteel - decent night in the centre of defence 6

Dael Fry - forced a good save from Jack Walton 7

Tommy Smith - captain for the night and did a good job at wing-back 7

Sonny Finch - a good first half from the youngster 6

Hayden Hackney - another young player who did his cause no harm 7

Caolon Boyd-Munce - a bit erratic at times 6

Marc Bola - back at wing-back, he did not especially stand out 6

Joe Gibson - good performance on only his second start 7

Duncan Watmore - his pace got him a chance inside 90 seconds, but he was unable to take it 6

Substitutes:

Bryant Bilongo (for McNair, 60) - came on and did a decent job in the left of the back three 5

Chuba Akpom (for Finch, 60) - a weak header late on 4

Marcuss Forss (for Watmore, 60) - just dithered over a good chance to let Robbie Cundy in 4

Daniel Dodds (for Bola, 75) - N/A

Isaac Fletcher (for Gibson, 77) - curled a late shot wide 5

Not used: Daniels, Kavanagh, Conteh, Sivi.

Jack Walton - had to be alert right from the start as he made some important saves 8

Conor McCarthy - an excellent slide tackle in the second half 8

Mads Andersen - had Liam Roberts flapping with a fierce shot 7

Robbie Cundy - two brilliant interventions to deny Boro 8

Jordan Helliwell - exquisite turn for the goal 7

Callum Styles - showed his class in the centre of midfield 8

Luca Connell - did a good job as a ball-winner in the centre 7

Clarke Oduor - made good use of a rare opportunity 6

Jack Aitchison - played well in the hole 7

Devante Cole - not as involved as he might like, although an Aiden Marsh cross came close to giving him a tap-in 6

Aiden Marsh - got in behind well without finding the final touch 7

Substitutes:

Luke Thomas (for McCarthy, 59) - did a decent job out wide 5

Josh Benson (for McCarthy, 68) - perseverance brought the all-important goal 7

Aaron Iseka (for Marsh, 59) - did not really do much to push his case but he just needs to play more first 5

Fabio Jalo (for Andersen, 77) - debut for the 16-year-old - 5

Will Hondermarck (for Styles, 77) - N/A