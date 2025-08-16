Millwall v Middlesbrough: A tale of two strikers on reunion day for former Boro boy

A FORMER Middlesbrough forward - and one very much in the present - will take centre stage at the New Den today.

The game sees Bedale-raised Josh Coburn line up against Boro, where he spent seven years, for the first time since his club-record £5m move to the Lions. He was ineligible to feature under the terms of his season-long loan with the South London club in 2024-25.

Those in the visiting enclosure should also get their first look at new £3m signing Sontje Hansen, set to feature following his switch from NEC Nijmegen.

On Coburn, who left shortly before he became manager, Rob Edwards said: "It's an interesting one. He showed a real desire that he wanted to go and play and go there.

"We want people around who want to play for us and Middlesbrough Football Club as well, don't we. I know he has come through here and people will almost have an attachment to him as well. But once players have made it clear where their heads is it, then I think it's the right thing to do.

"This and the other (reverse) game aside, we obviously wish him well."

Edwards believes that Hansen, 23, will offer not only a forward threat, but flexibility.

He added: "He can play in wide positions or in those 'tens' (roles) and centrally in a ten as well. I probably don't see him so much as a 'nine'.

"But I think if we play the way we are with two tens, he fits into that. If we flip things to 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, he can play wide or one of those withdrawn tens as well. He gives us a lot of flexibility."

Boro are pursuing several other pieces of business and are close to the season-long loan signing of Manchester City teenage midfielder Sverre Nypan, 18, who recently joined in a £12.5m deal from Rosenborg.