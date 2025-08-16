Millwall v Middlesbrough: A tale of two strikers on reunion day for former Boro boy

A FORMER Middlesbrough forward - and one very much in the present - will take centre stage at the New Den today.

The game sees Bedale-raised Josh Coburn line up against Boro, where he spent seven years, for the first time since his club-record £5m move to the Lions. He was ineligible to feature under the terms of his season-long loan with the South London club in 2024-25.

Those in the visiting enclosure should also get their first look at new £3m signing Sontje Hansen, set to feature following his switch from NEC Nijmegen.

On Coburn, who left shortly before he became manager, Rob Edwards said: "It's an interesting one. He showed a real desire that he wanted to go and play and go there.

Millwall striker Josh Coburn, who faces former club Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Millwall striker Josh Coburn, who faces former club Middlesbrough on Saturday.

"We want people around who want to play for us and Middlesbrough Football Club as well, don't we. I know he has come through here and people will almost have an attachment to him as well. But once players have made it clear where their heads is it, then I think it's the right thing to do.

"This and the other (reverse) game aside, we obviously wish him well."

Edwards believes that Hansen, 23, will offer not only a forward threat, but flexibility.

He added: "He can play in wide positions or in those 'tens' (roles) and centrally in a ten as well. I probably don't see him so much as a 'nine'.

Middlesbrough chief Rob Edwards (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)
Middlesbrough chief Rob Edwards (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

"But I think if we play the way we are with two tens, he fits into that. If we flip things to 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, he can play wide or one of those withdrawn tens as well. He gives us a lot of flexibility."

Boro are pursuing several other pieces of business and are close to the season-long loan signing of Manchester City teenage midfielder Sverre Nypan, 18, who recently joined in a £12.5m deal from Rosenborg.

Versatile Metz striker Cheikh Sabaly is another player Boro are keen on, but the French club's valuation is currently too high.

