Next Cardiff City manager: Ex-Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough player now among favourites

Last week, ex-Huddersfield Town defender Mark Hudson had been made the odds-on favourite to replace Steve Morison at Cardiff.

Cardiff announced the departure of Morison after their 1-0 loss to Huddersfield ahead of the international break which left the Bluebirds 18th in the Championship table.

Hudson is still the favourite at 6/4 to be appointed permanently at Cardiff but Bamba has now become second favourite at 7/2.

Sol Bamba left Middlesbrough at the end of last season. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

The defender, who had spells at Leicester City, Leeds United and Hibernian joined Cardiff in 2016 and went on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

He joined Middlesbrough last year before leaving the club at the end of the 2021-22 when his contract expired.

Aged 37, he has not officially retired and is training with Bristol City to keep up his fitness but it is unlikely he will sign a deal with the club.