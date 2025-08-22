Norwich City v Middlesbrough: Rob Edwards on importance of Luke Ayling moment as Boro reconnect with supporters
It did not revolve around any of the second-half goals at the New Den, excellent though they were in the 3-0 win which maintained the club's 100 per cent start to Championship life under him.
Instead, it was a moment which arrived before the break in a period when Boro were under the cosh and senior defender Luke Ayling made a brilliant last-ditch block on the line when the game was still goalless.
Astutely, Edwards observed it is the sort of thing that supporters - and not just managers - rally around and remember.
Amid a bit of a reconnection process between the club's fanbase and players after a fraught second half of last season in the final months of the Michael Carrick era, that is important.
Backed by a big travelling support in the capital, Boro will again not be short of numbers during another long journey, this time out east, with close to 2,000 fans expected in Norfolk.
Edwards said: "It's about getting that belief and people getting on board with it.
"We cannot do anything without the fans on board and backing us.
"If they see the effort; if they see the intensity of our running and duels and a team that is putting their bodies on the line to block things – like Bill (Ayling) blocking something on the line last week.
"When they have seen a team doing that and ‘going to the well’ for each other, for them, the club and the badge, they are going to be with us, almost regardless of the result.
"Obviously, if we are getting the result on top, then great. That's my idea of utopia when the fans can see players giving absolutely everything and leaving it all out there, which they have seen."
Amid an increasingly busy final few weeks of the window, Boro have lined up a season-long loan move for Newcastle United's Matt Targett, as they bid to secure a fit and recognised left wing-back after failing to lure Max Arfsten from MLS side Columbus Crew.
As it stands, Alex Bangura is out injured, with Sammy Silvera, a winger by trade, currently deputising.
Targett, 29, who joined the Magpies from Aston Villa for £15m in 2022, is well down the pecking order at St James' Park and played just 19 Premier League minutes last season.
Recent signing Sverre Nypan could make his debut at Carrow Road for the Teessiders.