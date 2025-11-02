'Officials have got to get that right': Rob Edwards bemoans bad luck on unhappy return to Watford

Rob Edwards suffered a dismal return to Vicarage Road as Watford shocked high-flying Middlesbrough with a clinical victory.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sacked by the Hornets after just 10 league games, of which he lost only two, Edwards returned to a frosty reception.

His side dominated for long spells, but Edwards finished being taunted by the home fans after losing to a goal from Watford captain Imran Louza and Luca Kjerrumgaard’s brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards complained that Kjerrumgaard’s inadvertent deflection to make it 3-0 should not have stood and “killed” Boro’s chances of a fightback.

Watford's Hector Kyprianou and Middlesbrough's Aidan Morris battle for the ball (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

But he admitted his side were not “ruthless” enough, saying: “It was frustrating, disappointing and all of that.

“Congratulations to Watford – they were clinical. There wasn’t loads in the game, but the biggest message for us going into the match was to manage their counter-attacks and their fast moments.

“Their first two goals were frustrating, but we didn’t do a lot wrong, and at half-time we felt that if we could get a goal we would be back in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the third goal killed it. It obviously hit their lad – you could see him rubbing his head, which gave the game away, and he was in an offside position.

Middlesbrough's manager Rob Edwards during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. (Picture: PA)

“The officials have got to get that right because the third goal was a killer. I’m not making excuses, but that was the end of it.

“We’ve have more shots today, but Watford scored three of theirs and we haven’t scored any. We need to be more ruthless at the top end. It’s a work in progress and we’ll get there.

“Late on we chucked the kitchen sink at but it wasn’t our day. We’ve done a lot of things right over the first 13 games, we’ve been very solid and there’s been a lot to like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all know how hard it is to win in the Championship and this is a really difficult place to come.”

Watford: Selvik, Ngakia, Keben, Pollock, Bola, Baah (Petris 77), Louza (Kayembe 88), Kyprianou, Vata (Ince 62), Doumbia (Semedo 88), Kjerrumgaard (Irankunda 77). Unused substitutes: Baxter, Sissoko, Alleyne, Maamma.

Middlesbrough: Brynn, Ayling, Fry, Jones (Strelec 70), Brittain, Browne, Morris (McGree 70), Targett, Hackney (Kaly Sene 71), Conway (Hansen 71), Burgzorg (Whittaker 70). Unused substitutes: McLaughlin, Nypan, Silvera, Edmundson.