Oxford United v Middlesbrough FC: Michael Carrick's message of support to Dan Barlaser

IT’S the time of the season when squads can come into their own.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Middlesbrough, their midfield options are likely to come into focus with arguably their player of the season so far in USA international schemer Aiden Morris facing a spell out with a knee issue.

There are also concerns regarding Hayden Hackney following his recent withdrawal from England under-21 duty, but Boro’s supporting cast remains strong with the likes of club captain Jonny Howson and Dan Barlaser itching for opportunities after being used sparingly so far this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Barlaser, manager Michael Carrick said: "I really enjoy having Dan around, first of all his character and personality is fantastic and he has got some real quality.

Middlesbrough's Dan Barlaser celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at QPR. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

"He can do things that many (players) can’t with the way he plays the game. His strengths are really strong and I’ve no doubt at all.

"Of course, players would like to play more, but squads are so important and we need that depth and players to be able to play and take us onto a different level at different periods of the season and Dan is a really important part of the squad.

"He has been all the time since he’s been here and will continue to be that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing the minutes of his forward options given his side’s itinerary will also be a key consideration for Carrick, during arguably the most hectic period in the season - and he will be grateful for having so much at his disposal in the likes of Emmanuel Latte-Lath, Ben Doak, Delano Burgzorg and Tommy Conway.

He added: "It’s a massive plus. The boys are creating chances for each other, scoring goals and sharing them and the spread is really good and encouraging, although it doesn’t make it easier to pick teams.