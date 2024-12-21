HIS former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney may be finding it tough at Plymouth argyle at the moment, but Michael Carrick believes a challenge still awaits his Middlesbrough team in Devon today.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims find themselves second-bottom in the Championship one point from safety and having seen their losing run extended to four games by the 2-0 loss at Sheffield United last weekend.

Boro boss Carrick has studied that encounter at Bramall Lane since and believes the visitors were unlucky not to make the long trip home without anything to show for their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Park is where Argyle have enjoyed their only success this season, with all four of their Championship wins coming there.

For that reason, Carrick - who saw his team break into the top six after the 1-0 win at Millwall last weekend - believes his team need to be on their guard.

“I think they’ve had some really good results,” said Carrick, who shared a changing room with Rooney at United from 2006-2017, winning five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one Champions League title, as well as the Europa League and a World Club Championship.

“Their home form is particularly good, so we know the challenge that is waiting for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have beaten some very good teams there and were good against Sheffield United and particularly unlucky to not take anything from the game.

ON GUARD: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

“I know they are getting some players back among the group and their squad is getting stronger so it will be a big test for us.”

As for his own group, Carrick is confident he has the personnel to get through the traditional hectic schedule at this time of year which brings five games in 15 days for Boro and their Championship rivals.

Among the visitors to the Riverside are Sheffield Wednesday, on Boxing Day and promotion rivals Burnley, with a New Year’s Day trip to Hull City also thrown in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given he has already utilised the majority of his squad already this season, Carrick believes he has the personnel to cope with whatever comes their way over the next fortnight.

“What’s good about the squad we have got, is that everyone has played a part already this season,” he added.