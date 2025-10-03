Portsmouth v Middlesbrough: Rob Edwards wants more 'risks' from players as Boro seek Fratton atonement

Portsmouth v Middlesbrough IT was at Fratton Park earlier this year where Middlesbrough's fortunes in the second half of 2024-25 started to unravel.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading 1-0 at the break, Boro succumbed to two second-half goals from Matt Ritchie and lost 2-1 at Portsmouth back in January, a venue where the Teessiders have won just twice in their last 13 visits.

Ahead of their latest trip to the south coast, Boro are seeking to redress the balance and consolidate a strong - and so far unbeaten - start to the Championship season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Edwards' side lead the way at the top, but have won just once in their past four matches with their current expected goals (xG) being something that Edwards is monitoring.

Rob Edwards.

It is the 20th best in the division, not something that you associate with a league leader.

Edwards, who has addressed the situation with his offensive players, said: "Sometimes when you’ve got game, game, game as we have this week you can’t do as much as you’d like on the grass.

"So we had a meeting about it to go over a few bits, and talk about it in a little more detail.