Portsmouth v Middlesbrough: Rob Edwards wants more 'risks' from players as Boro seek Fratton atonement
Leading 1-0 at the break, Boro succumbed to two second-half goals from Matt Ritchie and lost 2-1 at Portsmouth back in January, a venue where the Teessiders have won just twice in their last 13 visits.
Ahead of their latest trip to the south coast, Boro are seeking to redress the balance and consolidate a strong - and so far unbeaten - start to the Championship season.
Rob Edwards' side lead the way at the top, but have won just once in their past four matches with their current expected goals (xG) being something that Edwards is monitoring.
It is the 20th best in the division, not something that you associate with a league leader.
Edwards, who has addressed the situation with his offensive players, said: "Sometimes when you’ve got game, game, game as we have this week you can’t do as much as you’d like on the grass.
"So we had a meeting about it to go over a few bits, and talk about it in a little more detail.
"It was about what I expect and this is what I want to try and get the runners in behind rather than maybe being a bit safe etc. We need to be able to take some risks."