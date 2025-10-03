Portsmouth v Middlesbrough: Rob Edwards wants more 'risks' from players as Boro seek Fratton atonement

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 20:00 BST
Portsmouth v Middlesbrough IT was at Fratton Park earlier this year where Middlesbrough's fortunes in the second half of 2024-25 started to unravel.

Leading 1-0 at the break, Boro succumbed to two second-half goals from Matt Ritchie and lost 2-1 at Portsmouth back in January, a venue where the Teessiders have won just twice in their last 13 visits.

Most Popular

Ahead of their latest trip to the south coast, Boro are seeking to redress the balance and consolidate a strong - and so far unbeaten - start to the Championship season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rob Edwards' side lead the way at the top, but have won just once in their past four matches with their current expected goals (xG) being something that Edwards is monitoring.

Rob Edwards.placeholder image
Rob Edwards.

It is the 20th best in the division, not something that you associate with a league leader.

Edwards, who has addressed the situation with his offensive players, said: "Sometimes when you’ve got game, game, game as we have this week you can’t do as much as you’d like on the grass.

"So we had a meeting about it to go over a few bits, and talk about it in a little more detail.

"It was about what I expect and this is what I want to try and get the runners in behind rather than maybe being a bit safe etc. We need to be able to take some risks."

Related topics:Fratton ParkPortsmouthMiddlesbroughTeessidersMatt Ritchie
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice