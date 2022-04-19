Bournemouth boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a 3-0 win at Coventry. Jamal Lowe headed the Cherries into an early lead, and Dominic Solanke scored either side of the break to take his tally for the season to 27.

Huddersfield remain four points behind Bournemouth after winning 2-0 at Middlesbrough. Former Boro striker Jordan Rhodes marked his return to the Riverside with an assist and a goal as the in-form Terriers made it 10 points from four games.

Rhodes set up Naby Sarr’s close-range header four minutes before the break before firing home only his second of the season on the hour. Boro, who slipped down to ninth, are now without a win in four matches and in real danger of missing out on the play-offs.

Nottingham Forest maintained hopes of automatic promotion with a 4-0 defeat of 10-man West Brom at the City Ground. Brennan Johnson’s 19th-minute penalty put Forest on their way after Darnell Furlong had been sent off for two bookable offences.

Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Sam Surridge sealed Forest’s sixth win in seven games, leaving leaders Fulham needing to beat Preston on Tuesday to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Luton stay fourth after the Hatters’ Welsh boss Nathan Jones enjoyed a happy return to south Wales. Harry Cornick’s 71st-minute header gave Luton victory on a day when they suffered potentially costly injuries to goalkeeper James Shea, James Bree and Fred Onyedinma.

Sheffield United held onto the final play-off spot with a 1-1 draw at Bristol City. Chris Martin put the Robins ahead from close range after 49 minutes, but Morgan Gibbs-White volleyed home on the hour to secure a point for the Blades. Millwall stayed in the play-off hunt by beating Hull 2-1 at the Den.

At the other end of the table, Derby County were relegated after losing QPR 1-0.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and provided their prediction for how the remainder of the Championship season will pan out...

