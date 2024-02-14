Preston North End v Middlesbrough FC: No 'make or break' moment for Boro insists calm head coach Michael Carrick
It has been a bitter-sweet 2024 so far for the Teessiders.
After earning nationwide bouquets for two accomplished cup performances at the Riverside Stadium against Aston Villa and more especially Chelsea, they have also received a fair few brickbats of late.
Thrashed 6-1 in a self-inflicted Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg humiliation at Stamford Bridge, Boro's woes have been compounded by some sticky recent league form, more especially on home soil.
They have not won in front of their own fans in the league since December 23 and as a consequence, Boro have fallen off the pace in the quest to gatecrash the play-offs.
Matters came to a head in Saturday's poor home reverse against Bristol City, when Boro received opprobrium at half time and the final whistle from sections of their disgruntled support.
Carrick, as ever, remains calm ahead of successive away games at Preston and Leicester.
Boro lost 2-1 at Deepdale in Carrick's first game in charge in October 2022, although 4-0 home wins in their two matches since against North End on Teesside have provided sweeter moments.
Any sort of victory would do on Wednesday night.
Carrick said: "We know what's required and where we are in the league. It's not make or break at this stage.
"There's loads of football to play. If we take a step back and look at the league and how it's been historically, whoever is in these positions in the league now never ends up in these positions come the end of the season. It's up and down.
"Let's take each step at a time and focus on keeping getting better and see how we end up.
"This league historically, you can be in and around it with four to six weeks to play and make a hell of a difference, so we're not chasing it.
"It doesn't mean we're not trying, we're giving it our best.
"Hopefully, we can have a good week. Two big tests and terrific games, who knows what can happen."
Like Boro, Preston have designs upon the play-offs and the form of 11-goal striker Will Keane, who has scored four goals in his last two home appearances, could play a key part as to whether they succeed or otherwise.
Keane is a player whom Carrick knows from his time at Old Trafford and someone who he is entitled to be wary of.
Carrick, hopeful that striker Emmanuel Latte-Lath could be back in contention shortly, added: "I know Will from coming through at United and he’s a good player.
"He’s had a good run of games now after getting back and they’ve had a few returning to give them a bit more of a settled team.
"I think you can see that by their results and they are looking as strong as they’ve looked probably all season, so it will be a big test for us going there."