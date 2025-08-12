'Proud' Grant McCann makes bold claim about Doncaster Rovers display as Middlesbrough rival rues unacceptable loss

THRILLED Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann savoured his side’s stunning EFL Cup first-round four-goal mauling of sorry Middlesbrough as the club secured their first win by the Tees since February 1952.

Rovers had not so much as scored a goal on their seven previous visits to Boro, but made hay in spectacular fashion to comprehensively embarrass the hosts.

Goals arrived in the first half from Ben Close and Damola Ayaji and late strikes from Robbie Gotts and Tom Nixon added gloss on an evening when McCann made 11 changes from the side who won at Mansfield on Saturday.

McCann, whose side have now won all three competitive games in a fine start to the campaign following promotion last term, said: "I thought the performance was top class from start to finish.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

"We showed our energy, bite, togetherness and quality. For 20 to 25 minutes in the first half, I thought it was one of the best performances I've seen since I have been back at the club in terms of how we controlled the game.

"We made them change in terms of what they are doing because we know we like to play with two tens. It was a really good tactical game as well from the sideline in seeing what we were doing.

"It's always good to test yourself against top Championship managers and coaches and from my team, I couldn't be more proud.

"I said to them in there, we don't have a second team, we have a full squad of 23, 24 first-team players and we showed that.

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards.

"We have two-and-a-half teams and I include the young players who I think are all capable. We are going to need that and we have a massive couple of weeks going up.

"The one thing about this group is that no-one mopes about when they are not playing. They support each other and you can hear the boys on the bench."

By contrast, Boro chief Rob Edwards, afforded the fillip of an opening-day win in his first match in charge against Swansea at the Riverside Stadium, was handed a sobering reality check.

Edwards had gone relatively strong in his selection and made just five changes against a completely changed Rovers line-up.

He said: “I’ve spoken to the lads, they know exactly how I feel.

"The first thing I want to start with is acknowledging our supporters, how they were with us tonight. We didn’t hold our end of the bargain up.

"I think we had a 15 minute period in the first half when we lost our way with the ball and gave it to them too much. Then our pressing was non-existent.

"All of a sudden they found themselves two goals to the good.

"We had to make some adjustments obviously, half an hour, 35 minutes in, then it looked like we were going to get back into it and found a way through quite a lot of times, but our final third stuff wasn’t good enough.

"I think if we’d have been there for another half an hour tonight, we wouldn’t have scored a goal.

"We had so many opportunities to pull the trigger and shoot and didn’t.

"The third goal I have to look at it back, it looked soft. By then, what was disappointing is it looked like some heads dropped and that can’t happen.

“We saw a different side to us. I learnt a lot and that (performance) was not acceptable.