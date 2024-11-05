Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough FC: Revolving squad lets Michael Carrick take absentees in his stride
Rav van den Berg has picked up a knee injury that will keep him out for "a number of weeks" and Hayden Hackney is suspended after the 22nd-minute red card which precipitated a 3-0 defeat at home Coventry City.
Defender van den Berg missed that game after twisting his knee in training and has already been ruled out of Saturday's Championship visit from Luton Town too. After that comes a two-week international break to get fit.
Captain Jonny Howson has not started since the opening week of the season, but the 36-year-old was an early substitute after Hackney’s dismissal, and is ready to replace him at Loftus Road.
Liverpool loanee Ben Doak missed Saturday’s game, but Carrick put it mainly down to fatigue after he felt a problem in his hamstring, and he is expected to return against the Rs.
Forward Marcus Forss might have made Saturday’s bench but for Neto Borges complaining of a minor illness in the build-up to the game, causing Carrick to opt for George McCormick instead.
Centre-back Dael Fry is also back in the reckoning.
“Dael’s done a lot of rehab and a lot of time on the grass," explained his manager. “He’s trained with us for a good number of weeks now. He had the game for the under-21s, where he played 45 minutes.
"Sometimes, you’re able to map out an ideal preparation when someone comes back from being injured, sometimes it’s a case of something opening up. He’s certainly ready to play. We’re totally confident in him."
It all shows why manager likes Carrick talk about the need for a squad.
"That's why the squad plays its part and it kicks in through the season," he said. "You never play with the same XI week in, week out for a long period of time.
"You need to have players who can share the load through the season and maybe not play for a little bit but have an impact at other times.
"Having someone like Jonny back is fantastic, he did particularly well when he came on in a difficult situation and it shows what he brings to the group.
"When I name the team not everyone can play but that’s a good squad we feel is capable of having a level of success. It’s a challenge for everyone and hopefully it’ll keep pushing everyone to be a little bit better.”