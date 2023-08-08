All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Ratings: A couple of 7s in a losing cause for ten-man Huddersfield Town - two 8's for Middlesbrough in EFL Cup victory at Championship rivals

HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 8th Aug 2023, 21:03 BST

Huddersfield Town:

Maxwell: Handed a debut for the Terriers. Decent save to deny Rogers in second half. Got a hand to Boro’s second, but couldn’t keep it out. 6

Spencer: Caught out for Silvera’s leveller. Did regroup to be fair. 6

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty Images.John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty Images.
John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty Images.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ayina: A notable occasion by way of his first home start. Solid and made one excellent saving challenge on Silvera. 7

Nakayama: First appearance since November 2 and a busy night after Headley’s early red which saw him move to centre-back in a ‘4’. 6

Jackson: Started on right, but quickly moved to left-back after Headley’s dismissal. Got through a spate of work but Jones evaded him for second. 6

Hogg: Almost scored an own goal against his hometown club. Another 45 minutes in the tank after his pre-season injury issues. Made way at the break. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Austerfield: First start in Town colours since way back in January 2021. Some decent moments. 6

Diarra: Gave Boro some bother and Coulson in particular in first half. 7

Headley: A scorer in Warnock’s opening home game in charge, he was dismissed in his first of the new season. No arguments, brought down Jones when clear. 4

Harratt: Given a maiden home start and crowned it at an early juncture. Worked his socks off. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhodes: Big responsibility on his shoulders after dismissal and dropped in and showed mentally. Took the armband after Hogg made way. 6

Substitutes: High (Hogg 45) 6, Edmonds-Green (Diarra 62) 6, P Jones (Rhodes 62) 6, Mahoney (Nakayama 86), Hudlin (Harratt 90).

Not used: Nicholls, Ruffels, Koroma, Thomas.

Middlesbrough

Glover: Like Maxwell, the Boro goalie was making his competitive bow for his new club. Couple of decent saves. 6

McNair: Saw lots of the ball on right after Town went down to ten men. Dominant. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Van den Berg: Endured a horror moment on his competitive debut. His dreadfully short pass from a goalkick was seized upon to enable Town to take the lead. Not convincing. 5

Lenihan: Controlled the tempo from the back. Comfortable. 7.

Coulson: Looked the weak link defensively for Boro and had clear issues against Diarra in first half. Lucky not to be booked. 5

Hackney: His lovely sweeping pass played in Jones for the Headley red card. Very neat and tidy. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barlaser: Glorious pass set up Silvera for Boro’s leveller and provided another nice assist for second. Good night’s work, bossed it. 8

I Jones: Brought down by Headley for the dismissal after getting on the wrong side of his rival. Scored a rare goal. 7

Payero: Against ten men, you wanted him to dictate more. Did go close in second half, but did not grab game by scruff of neck. Booked. 6

Silvera: Handed a full debut. Scored and displayed menace. Moved inside in second half and caused trouble. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rogers: Went close on a couple of occasions and posed issues with his threat and movement. Could have been more clinical. 7

Substitutes: Howson (Hackney 67), 7; McGree (Payero 74), 7, Crooks (Rogers 85), Cartwright (Silvera 85).

Not used: J Jones, Fry, Nkrumah, Agyemang, Bilongo.

Related topics:Middlesbrough