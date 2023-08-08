HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town:

Maxwell: Handed a debut for the Terriers. Decent save to deny Rogers in second half. Got a hand to Boro’s second, but couldn’t keep it out. 6

Spencer: Caught out for Silvera’s leveller. Did regroup to be fair. 6

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayina: A notable occasion by way of his first home start. Solid and made one excellent saving challenge on Silvera. 7

Nakayama: First appearance since November 2 and a busy night after Headley’s early red which saw him move to centre-back in a ‘4’. 6

Jackson: Started on right, but quickly moved to left-back after Headley’s dismissal. Got through a spate of work but Jones evaded him for second. 6

Hogg: Almost scored an own goal against his hometown club. Another 45 minutes in the tank after his pre-season injury issues. Made way at the break. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austerfield: First start in Town colours since way back in January 2021. Some decent moments. 6

Diarra: Gave Boro some bother and Coulson in particular in first half. 7

Headley: A scorer in Warnock’s opening home game in charge, he was dismissed in his first of the new season. No arguments, brought down Jones when clear. 4

Harratt: Given a maiden home start and crowned it at an early juncture. Worked his socks off. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhodes: Big responsibility on his shoulders after dismissal and dropped in and showed mentally. Took the armband after Hogg made way. 6

Substitutes: High (Hogg 45) 6, Edmonds-Green (Diarra 62) 6, P Jones (Rhodes 62) 6, Mahoney (Nakayama 86), Hudlin (Harratt 90).

Not used: Nicholls, Ruffels, Koroma, Thomas.

Middlesbrough

Glover: Like Maxwell, the Boro goalie was making his competitive bow for his new club. Couple of decent saves. 6

McNair: Saw lots of the ball on right after Town went down to ten men. Dominant. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van den Berg: Endured a horror moment on his competitive debut. His dreadfully short pass from a goalkick was seized upon to enable Town to take the lead. Not convincing. 5

Lenihan: Controlled the tempo from the back. Comfortable. 7.

Coulson: Looked the weak link defensively for Boro and had clear issues against Diarra in first half. Lucky not to be booked. 5

Hackney: His lovely sweeping pass played in Jones for the Headley red card. Very neat and tidy. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barlaser: Glorious pass set up Silvera for Boro’s leveller and provided another nice assist for second. Good night’s work, bossed it. 8

I Jones: Brought down by Headley for the dismissal after getting on the wrong side of his rival. Scored a rare goal. 7

Payero: Against ten men, you wanted him to dictate more. Did go close in second half, but did not grab game by scruff of neck. Booked. 6

Silvera: Handed a full debut. Scored and displayed menace. Moved inside in second half and caused trouble. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rogers: Went close on a couple of occasions and posed issues with his threat and movement. Could have been more clinical. 7

Substitutes: Howson (Hackney 67), 7; McGree (Payero 74), 7, Crooks (Rogers 85), Cartwright (Silvera 85).