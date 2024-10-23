HERE are the Middlesbrough and Sheffield United player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship games at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough

Dieng: Got his angles right to thwart O’Hare in first half. Solid after that. 7

Ayling: Mixed bag. Looked susceptible at times in one-on-ones, but did make one fantastic goalline clearance to thwart JRS. 6

Middlesbrough's Ben Doak (left) and Sheffield United's Sam McCallum battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Van den Berg: Read the game well enough. Tidy. 6

Edmundson: Responsible enough at the back. 7

Borges: Had to watch JRS. Did well enough. 7

Morris: A pleasing-on-the-eye midfielder, a heartbeat for Boro. 8.

Hackney: Not always the best option. But certainly better than Saturday, without hitting the heights he can. 6

Doak: Boro’s liveliest player. Proper winger. 8

Azaz: Sloppy early on, but improved. Smart cross for breakthrough. 7

McGree: Grew into the game. Went close in second half. 6

Conway: Plenty of nice link play, but you wanted to see his deadly side. Denied in second half by Gilchrist. 6

Substitutes: Latte Lath (Conway 77). Superb goal. 8

Howson (McGree 88).

Jones (Doak 88).

Clarke (Azaz 94).

Not used: Barlaser, Burgzorg, Dijksteel, Hamilton.

Cooper: Forced into action around the half-hour mark and showed what he is then and after. A top-class keeper who doesn’t like getting beaten and it took something deadly to do that. 8

Gilchrist: Fine second-half block denied a goal for Conway and tested Dieng with a long-ranger. 7

Ahmedhodzic: Decent enough night. 7

Souttar: Strong in his work at the back and produced some eye-catching long passes too. 8

McCallum: Kept busy by Doak. Had to be alert and had some good moments going forward. 6

Arblaster: A good contest between him and Peck and Hackney and Morris. 7

Peck: A good-for-the-education sort of night. 6

Rak-Sakyi: Denied by a brilliant goalline clearance. Some nifty work at times. 7

O’Hare: In and out, lively in pockets. Went close in first half. 6

Brewster: One or two issues for Ayling. Never stopped running. 6

Moore: You wanted more, if you pardon the pun. 5

Substitutes: Norrington-Davies (McCallum 62) 6.

Shackleton (Peck 62) 6.

Hamer (O’Hare 62) 6.

Campbell (Moore 79) 6.

Brooks (Gilchrist 87).