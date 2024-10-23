Ratings: A low-scoring game but some select 8s for Middlesbrough FC and Sheffield United players in a tight, absorbing Championship clash
Middlesbrough
Dieng: Got his angles right to thwart O’Hare in first half. Solid after that. 7
Ayling: Mixed bag. Looked susceptible at times in one-on-ones, but did make one fantastic goalline clearance to thwart JRS. 6
Van den Berg: Read the game well enough. Tidy. 6
Edmundson: Responsible enough at the back. 7
Borges: Had to watch JRS. Did well enough. 7
Morris: A pleasing-on-the-eye midfielder, a heartbeat for Boro. 8.
Hackney: Not always the best option. But certainly better than Saturday, without hitting the heights he can. 6
Doak: Boro’s liveliest player. Proper winger. 8
Azaz: Sloppy early on, but improved. Smart cross for breakthrough. 7
McGree: Grew into the game. Went close in second half. 6
Conway: Plenty of nice link play, but you wanted to see his deadly side. Denied in second half by Gilchrist. 6
Substitutes: Latte Lath (Conway 77). Superb goal. 8
Howson (McGree 88).
Jones (Doak 88).
Clarke (Azaz 94).
Not used: Barlaser, Burgzorg, Dijksteel, Hamilton.
Cooper: Forced into action around the half-hour mark and showed what he is then and after. A top-class keeper who doesn’t like getting beaten and it took something deadly to do that. 8
Gilchrist: Fine second-half block denied a goal for Conway and tested Dieng with a long-ranger. 7
Ahmedhodzic: Decent enough night. 7
Souttar: Strong in his work at the back and produced some eye-catching long passes too. 8
McCallum: Kept busy by Doak. Had to be alert and had some good moments going forward. 6
Arblaster: A good contest between him and Peck and Hackney and Morris. 7
Peck: A good-for-the-education sort of night. 6
Rak-Sakyi: Denied by a brilliant goalline clearance. Some nifty work at times. 7
O’Hare: In and out, lively in pockets. Went close in first half. 6
Brewster: One or two issues for Ayling. Never stopped running. 6
Moore: You wanted more, if you pardon the pun. 5
Substitutes: Norrington-Davies (McCallum 62) 6.
Shackleton (Peck 62) 6.
Hamer (O’Hare 62) 6.
Campbell (Moore 79) 6.
Brooks (Gilchrist 87).
Not used: Burrows, Davies, Robinson, Seriki.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.