All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
1 hour ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
4 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
6 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
6 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
6 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Ratings: Darragh Lenihan and Riley McGree are the pick of Middlesbrough bunch against Coventry City

HERE are the Middlesbrough player ratings from Monday’s final game of the regular Championship season at home to Coventry City.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 8th May 2023, 16:56 BST

Steffen: Made a sharp early save to thwart Hamer. No chance later on in half. 6

Smith: Had his issues as the excellent Gyokeres pulled out onto his side. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McNair: Another who looked a touch wary against Gyokeres early on. Some decent last-ditch stuff amid the difficulties. 6

Most Popular
Middlesbrough's Cameron Archer (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Monday May 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Middlesbrough's Cameron Archer (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Monday May 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Middlesbrough's Cameron Archer (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Monday May 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Lenihan: One of the unsung heroes of Boro’s season. Looked the most convincing home defender. 7

Giles: Got a bit of stick from Coventry supporters. Better as game progressed. 6

Hackney: Mixed bag. One or two errors in possession and missed the calming presence of Howson alongside him. But some moments of neatness too. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mowatt: It was hard going against an excellent Coventry side in first half. Persisted. Involved in leveller. 6

Jones: Disappointing at Rotherham and had one of those days again. 5

Akpom: Quiet by his standards and was eclipsed by rival Gyokeres. 6

McGree: Involved in the leveller and one of Boro’s better players. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Archer: Pretty anonymous, but then burst onto the scene just before the break as all good goal-scorers do. 6

Substitutes: Barlaser (Mowatt 65). 6

Crooks (Archer 76), 6.

Finch (Jones 90), Fisher (Smith 90).

Not used: Roberts, Muniz, Bola.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughCoventry City