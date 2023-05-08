Steffen: Made a sharp early save to thwart Hamer. No chance later on in half. 6
Smith: Had his issues as the excellent Gyokeres pulled out onto his side. 5
McNair: Another who looked a touch wary against Gyokeres early on. Some decent last-ditch stuff amid the difficulties. 6
Lenihan: One of the unsung heroes of Boro’s season. Looked the most convincing home defender. 7
Giles: Got a bit of stick from Coventry supporters. Better as game progressed. 6
Hackney: Mixed bag. One or two errors in possession and missed the calming presence of Howson alongside him. But some moments of neatness too. 6
Mowatt: It was hard going against an excellent Coventry side in first half. Persisted. Involved in leveller. 6
Jones: Disappointing at Rotherham and had one of those days again. 5
Akpom: Quiet by his standards and was eclipsed by rival Gyokeres. 6
McGree: Involved in the leveller and one of Boro’s better players. 7
Archer: Pretty anonymous, but then burst onto the scene just before the break as all good goal-scorers do. 6
Substitutes: Barlaser (Mowatt 65). 6
Crooks (Archer 76), 6.
Finch (Jones 90), Fisher (Smith 90).
Not used: Roberts, Muniz, Bola.