Ratings: How Barnsley FC and Middlesbrough FC players fared at Oakwell

Barnsley:

Collins: Would have been expecting to be busier. A bit of work in second half, mind. 7

Williams: A strong force down the right and bombed forward when the chance arose. Brilliant second-half tackle to deny Sporar. 8

Amine Bassi celebrates his Barnsley opener. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Helik: No alarms in a steady showing. 8

Andersen: Powered home the opener and was strong at the back. 8

Vita: Tenacious in the challenge and showed a real appetite. Conceded a spot-kick for fouling Jones. 7

Wolfe: Held his ground well and was committed and solid. Mature stuff. 8

Gomes: Put himself about and was part of a fine team display. 7

Quina: Hustled, harried and also produced a fair bit of polish. Faded a little on restart, but still a very good day. 8

Bassi: Popped up all over the place. Set up the opener and scored a brace. What a day. 9

Styles: Back to his best and was excellent. 8

Morris: Boro's backline struggled to cope with him. 8

Substitutes: Kitching (Vita 68). Booked soon after coming on. 6

Brittain (Bassi 69). Came on for hero Bassi. 7

Cole (Morris 78) 7.

Not used: Walton, Benson, Palmer, Halme.

Middlesbrough

Lumley: Distribution was loose at times and Boro fans' hearts were in mouths at times. 5

Dijksteel: Toiled down the right as Barnsley pressed with ferocious intent. Awful for the Reds' third. 4

Fry: Given a fair bit to worry about by Morris, who was up for the fight. Scored at death. 5

McNair: Had his hands full at the back and at full stretch. Pushed forward in second half. 6

Taylor: One or two decent combinations, but most of his work was in a defensive sense. 5

Jones: Boro's best outlet, but had a difficult opponent in Vita. Won a penalty off him. 6

Lea-Siliki: Handed his first start since September and it showed. Really toiled and couldn't get up to speed. Came off at the break and it was no surprise. 4

Howson: Tried to restore order for Boro after an awful start. 5

Tavernier: After the plaudits of Tuesday, found it much tougher going. 5

Watmore: Brought little to the table. 4

Sporar: Little to feed off with Barnsley's backline policing him well. Scored from the spot. 6

Substitutes: Balogun (Lea-Siliki 45). Asked questions of the Barnsley defence. Hit post twice. 7

Connolly (Watmore 45). Involved a fair bit, but couldn't find the net legitimately. One goal chalked off for offside. 6

Boyd-Munce (Taylor 69) 6.

Not used: Daniels, Peltier, Bamba, Coburn.