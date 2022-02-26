Ratings: How Barnsley FC and Middlesbrough FC players fared at Oakwell

HERE are the Barnsley FC and Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship game at Oakwell.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 5:07 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 5:08 pm

Barnsley:

Collins: Would have been expecting to be busier. A bit of work in second half, mind. 7

Williams: A strong force down the right and bombed forward when the chance arose. Brilliant second-half tackle to deny Sporar. 8

Amine Bassi celebrates his Barnsley opener. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Helik: No alarms in a steady showing. 8

Andersen: Powered home the opener and was strong at the back. 8

Vita: Tenacious in the challenge and showed a real appetite. Conceded a spot-kick for fouling Jones. 7

Wolfe: Held his ground well and was committed and solid. Mature stuff. 8

Gomes: Put himself about and was part of a fine team display. 7

Quina: Hustled, harried and also produced a fair bit of polish. Faded a little on restart, but still a very good day. 8

Bassi: Popped up all over the place. Set up the opener and scored a brace. What a day. 9

Styles: Back to his best and was excellent. 8

Morris: Boro's backline struggled to cope with him. 8

Substitutes: Kitching (Vita 68). Booked soon after coming on. 6

Brittain (Bassi 69). Came on for hero Bassi. 7

Cole (Morris 78) 7.

Not used: Walton, Benson, Palmer, Halme.

Middlesbrough

Lumley: Distribution was loose at times and Boro fans' hearts were in mouths at times. 5

Dijksteel: Toiled down the right as Barnsley pressed with ferocious intent. Awful for the Reds' third. 4

Fry: Given a fair bit to worry about by Morris, who was up for the fight. Scored at death. 5

McNair: Had his hands full at the back and at full stretch. Pushed forward in second half. 6

Taylor: One or two decent combinations, but most of his work was in a defensive sense. 5

Jones: Boro's best outlet, but had a difficult opponent in Vita. Won a penalty off him. 6

Lea-Siliki: Handed his first start since September and it showed. Really toiled and couldn't get up to speed. Came off at the break and it was no surprise. 4

Howson: Tried to restore order for Boro after an awful start. 5

Tavernier: After the plaudits of Tuesday, found it much tougher going. 5

Watmore: Brought little to the table. 4

Sporar: Little to feed off with Barnsley's backline policing him well. Scored from the spot. 6

Substitutes: Balogun (Lea-Siliki 45). Asked questions of the Barnsley defence. Hit post twice. 7

Connolly (Watmore 45). Involved a fair bit, but couldn't find the net legitimately. One goal chalked off for offside. 6

Boyd-Munce (Taylor 69) 6.

Not used: Daniels, Peltier, Bamba, Coburn.

Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).

Barnsley FCOakwellMcNair