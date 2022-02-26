Ratings: How Barnsley FC and Middlesbrough FC players fared at Oakwell

Barnsley:
Collins: Would have been expecting to be busier. A bit of work in second half, mind. 7
Williams: A strong force down the right and bombed forward when the chance arose. Brilliant second-half tackle to deny Sporar. 8
Helik: No alarms in a steady showing. 8
Andersen: Powered home the opener and was strong at the back. 8
Vita: Tenacious in the challenge and showed a real appetite. Conceded a spot-kick for fouling Jones. 7
Wolfe: Held his ground well and was committed and solid. Mature stuff. 8
Gomes: Put himself about and was part of a fine team display. 7
Quina: Hustled, harried and also produced a fair bit of polish. Faded a little on restart, but still a very good day. 8
Bassi: Popped up all over the place. Set up the opener and scored a brace. What a day. 9
Styles: Back to his best and was excellent. 8
Morris: Boro's backline struggled to cope with him. 8
Substitutes: Kitching (Vita 68). Booked soon after coming on. 6
Brittain (Bassi 69). Came on for hero Bassi. 7
Cole (Morris 78) 7.
Not used: Walton, Benson, Palmer, Halme.
Middlesbrough
Lumley: Distribution was loose at times and Boro fans' hearts were in mouths at times. 5
Dijksteel: Toiled down the right as Barnsley pressed with ferocious intent. Awful for the Reds' third. 4
Fry: Given a fair bit to worry about by Morris, who was up for the fight. Scored at death. 5
McNair: Had his hands full at the back and at full stretch. Pushed forward in second half. 6
Taylor: One or two decent combinations, but most of his work was in a defensive sense. 5
Jones: Boro's best outlet, but had a difficult opponent in Vita. Won a penalty off him. 6
Lea-Siliki: Handed his first start since September and it showed. Really toiled and couldn't get up to speed. Came off at the break and it was no surprise. 4
Howson: Tried to restore order for Boro after an awful start. 5
Tavernier: After the plaudits of Tuesday, found it much tougher going. 5
Watmore: Brought little to the table. 4
Sporar: Little to feed off with Barnsley's backline policing him well. Scored from the spot. 6
Substitutes: Balogun (Lea-Siliki 45). Asked questions of the Barnsley defence. Hit post twice. 7
Connolly (Watmore 45). Involved a fair bit, but couldn't find the net legitimately. One goal chalked off for offside. 6
Boyd-Munce (Taylor 69) 6.
Not used: Daniels, Peltier, Bamba, Coburn.
Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).