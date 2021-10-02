Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair tussles with Hull City rival Andy Cannon. Picture: PA.

Hull City

Ingram: One alert first-half save to deny Tavernier at his near post and an outstanding one to deny McNair in second half. 7

Emmanuel: In for the suspended Coyle and needed no second invitation to surge forward when it was safe enough. 7

Greaves: A good, disciplined performance at the back. Good to see. 7

A Jones: Solid enough before his unfortunate departure due to injury before the break. 7

Bernard: Surged forward and tested Lumley early on and slotted in superbly in a three-man backline. Outstanding performance. 8

Cannon: Prominent in the first half against an experienced duo in McNair and Howson and was a bundle of energy. 7

Smallwood: Handed the captain's armband against his hometown club and held his ground well. 6

Lewis-Potter: Posed threat in a left-wing back role and Boro were wary of him. A force in first half and his half-volley yielded the breakthrough. 7

Moncur: Wasted an early free-kick chance. But always seeking to create danger. Replaced by Docherty on the hour. 6

T Smith: An outlet with his pace and deserved his start. Lively early on, less of a threat in second half. 6

Eaves: Led the line well and his battle with Fry was a good, honest one. 7

Substitutes: McLoughlin (A Jones 42) 6.

Docherty (Moncur 60) 6, Wilks (T Smith 69), 7.

Not used: Baxter, Longman, M Smith, Hinds.

Middlesbrough

Lumley: Hapless moment for the opener. 5

Peltier: Had to stay alert as Smith and Lewis-Potter were lively. 6

Bamba: Made a key early block to deny Eaves. 6

Fry: Stayed on message and had a good battle with Eaves before succumbing to injury. Hull scored twice in his absence. 7

Bola: Provided Boro's best first-half chance for Tavernier. Hurt early in second half, but recovered. Saw a good second-half chance blocked. 6

Howson: Did not have it all his own way in middle. 6

McNair: Could not dictate as he can. Came to the fore more in second half and denied by a brilliant save and the referee's whistle. 7

Tavernier: Booked early on after tugging back Lewis-Potter. Had flashes going forward and as dangerous as anyone. Missed a big second-half chance. 6

Crooks: Struggled to get in the game in the first period. Much better on the restart. 7

Watmore: Plenty of selfless running for the team in attack and defence. But wasn't his day, unlike in mid-week. 6

Sporar: Frustrating first half and spurned an excellent chance on the restart. 5

Substitutes: Lea Siliki (Fry 79), 6; Ikpeazu (Watmore 85); I Jones (Bola 85)