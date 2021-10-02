Ratings: How Hull City and Middlesbrough players fared at MKM Stadium

HERE are the player ratings for Hull City and Middlesbrough FC players in Saturday afternoon's Championship home game at the MKM Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 6:03 pm
Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair tussles with Hull City rival Andy Cannon. Picture: PA.

Hull City

Ingram: One alert first-half save to deny Tavernier at his near post and an outstanding one to deny McNair in second half. 7

Emmanuel: In for the suspended Coyle and needed no second invitation to surge forward when it was safe enough. 7

Greaves: A good, disciplined performance at the back. Good to see. 7

A Jones: Solid enough before his unfortunate departure due to injury before the break. 7

Bernard: Surged forward and tested Lumley early on and slotted in superbly in a three-man backline. Outstanding performance. 8

Cannon: Prominent in the first half against an experienced duo in McNair and Howson and was a bundle of energy. 7

Smallwood: Handed the captain's armband against his hometown club and held his ground well. 6

Lewis-Potter: Posed threat in a left-wing back role and Boro were wary of him. A force in first half and his half-volley yielded the breakthrough. 7

Moncur: Wasted an early free-kick chance. But always seeking to create danger. Replaced by Docherty on the hour. 6

T Smith: An outlet with his pace and deserved his start. Lively early on, less of a threat in second half. 6

Eaves: Led the line well and his battle with Fry was a good, honest one. 7

Substitutes: McLoughlin (A Jones 42) 6.

Docherty (Moncur 60) 6, Wilks (T Smith 69), 7.

Not used: Baxter, Longman, M Smith, Hinds.

Middlesbrough

Lumley: Hapless moment for the opener. 5

Peltier: Had to stay alert as Smith and Lewis-Potter were lively. 6

Bamba: Made a key early block to deny Eaves. 6

Fry: Stayed on message and had a good battle with Eaves before succumbing to injury. Hull scored twice in his absence. 7

Bola: Provided Boro's best first-half chance for Tavernier. Hurt early in second half, but recovered. Saw a good second-half chance blocked. 6

Howson: Did not have it all his own way in middle. 6

McNair: Could not dictate as he can. Came to the fore more in second half and denied by a brilliant save and the referee's whistle. 7

Tavernier: Booked early on after tugging back Lewis-Potter. Had flashes going forward and as dangerous as anyone. Missed a big second-half chance. 6

Crooks: Struggled to get in the game in the first period. Much better on the restart. 7

Watmore: Plenty of selfless running for the team in attack and defence. But wasn't his day, unlike in mid-week. 6

Sporar: Frustrating first half and spurned an excellent chance on the restart. 5

Substitutes: Lea Siliki (Fry 79), 6; Ikpeazu (Watmore 85); I Jones (Bola 85)

Not used: Daniels, Olusanya, Kokolo.

McNairMiddlesbrough