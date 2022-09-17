Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC and Rotherham United players fared against the Riverside Stadium
HERE are the Middlesbrough FC and Rotherham United player ratings from Saturday night’s Championship fixture.
Middlesbrough
Steffen: Restored in goal. Called on to make one save in first half from Washington, although shot was going wide. 6
Dijksteel: Brought in at the expense of McNair for his pace. Did well enough. 7
Most Popular
Fry: Did not overcomplicate and was steady. 7
Clarke: Some looseness in possession, but better than Tuesday. 6
Jones: Looked a player short of a bit of confidence. 5
Crooks: Tried to drive Boro forward against his old club. 6
Howson: Booked in the first half. Took responsibility. 6
McGree: Picked up some decent positions and was lively at times. 7
Giles: One or two moments, but not at his best. Tested Johansson with a free-kick. 6
Watmore: Comfortably the main threat for the Millers. Hit the post, but missed a big first-half chance. 7
Muniz: Much of his work was away from the box. 6
Substitutes: Forss (Watmore 74) 6; M Bola (Clarke 74) 6; Mowatt (McGree 74) 6.
Not used: Roberts, Smith, McNair, Luongo.
Rotherham United
Johansson: One first-half save to deny Giles in first half. Got a vital touch to Watmore’s big chance. Not much to do in truth. 6
Harding: Got forward well enough and typical steady-Eddie showing. 7
Wood: A first-half error was not punished by Watmore, who posed problems. 6
Humphreys: Booked towards the end of the first half. Decent. 7
Norton-Cuffy: Showed confidence offensively and tried to make things happen. 6
Barlaser: Steady-away in the engine room. 6
Rathbone: Plenty of industry and tenacity and such a willing runner. 7
Wiles: Not at the vintage levels of midweek. Moved further forward in second half after Washington went off. 6
Bramall: Kept his discipline well enough against Jones and won the battle. 7
Ogbene: Not at his stellar best, but Boro were still wary. 6
Washington: Had the Millers' best first-half chance. Came off early in the second half. 6
Substitutes: High (Washington 57) 6; Lindsay (Rathbone 76), 6; McCart (Barlaser 81) 6; Kelly (Norton-Cuffy 81) 6; T Bola (Bramall 81) 6.
Not used: Vickers, Eaves.