Middlesbrough

Steffen: Restored in goal. Called on to make one save in first half from Washington, although shot was going wide. 6

Dijksteel: Brought in at the expense of McNair for his pace. Did well enough. 7

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

Fry: Did not overcomplicate and was steady. 7

Clarke: Some looseness in possession, but better than Tuesday. 6

Jones: Looked a player short of a bit of confidence. 5

Crooks: Tried to drive Boro forward against his old club. 6

Howson: Booked in the first half. Took responsibility. 6

McGree: Picked up some decent positions and was lively at times. 7

Giles: One or two moments, but not at his best. Tested Johansson with a free-kick. 6

Watmore: Comfortably the main threat for the Millers. Hit the post, but missed a big first-half chance. 7

Muniz: Much of his work was away from the box. 6

Substitutes: Forss (Watmore 74) 6; M Bola (Clarke 74) 6; Mowatt (McGree 74) 6.

Not used: Roberts, Smith, McNair, Luongo.

Rotherham United

Johansson: One first-half save to deny Giles in first half. Got a vital touch to Watmore’s big chance. Not much to do in truth. 6

Harding: Got forward well enough and typical steady-Eddie showing. 7

Wood: A first-half error was not punished by Watmore, who posed problems. 6

Humphreys: Booked towards the end of the first half. Decent. 7

Norton-Cuffy: Showed confidence offensively and tried to make things happen. 6

Barlaser: Steady-away in the engine room. 6

Rathbone: Plenty of industry and tenacity and such a willing runner. 7

Wiles: Not at the vintage levels of midweek. Moved further forward in second half after Washington went off. 6

Bramall: Kept his discipline well enough against Jones and won the battle. 7

Ogbene: Not at his stellar best, but Boro were still wary. 6

Washington: Had the Millers' best first-half chance. Came off early in the second half. 6

Substitutes: High (Washington 57) 6; Lindsay (Rathbone 76), 6; McCart (Barlaser 81) 6; Kelly (Norton-Cuffy 81) 6; T Bola (Bramall 81) 6.