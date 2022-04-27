Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC players fared against Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium

Cardiff defender Curtis Nelson shields the ball in front of Middlesbrough's Duncan Watmore. Picture: PA

Daniels: One key tip-over to deny Watters in the second half. 7

Dijksteel: Showed authority and confidence in his defensive business. Come on a long way. Saved a certain late goal for Doyle. 8

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamba: Made one excellent first-half saving tackle against his old club to thwart Watters and was in command all evening. 8

McNair: Bucaneered forward when the chance arose at every juncture. 7

Jones: Plenty of endeavour and running, although he has clearly dipped from the heights of earlier this season. Easy to forget he's still a young lad; it's understandable. Booked. 7

McGree: Started the move which led to the opener before grabbing his first goal on Riverside soil. Should have had another, too. But encouragement all the same. 7

Howson: Oils the wheels. A player who you usually know what you get with and stepped up to the plate. Set up the second, involved in the first and sets the tone for Boro. 8

Tavernier: Made a relieving breakthrough for Boro with a clinical low shot. Busy, energetic. 7

Bola: Some early adventure and showed no lack of confidence on the night. 7

Watmore: Slammed a shot straight at Phillips at his near post before the break. Trademark energy and pace without really being a natural centre striker. 7

Balogun: Some intelligent movement and runs, but his team-mates weren't sharp enough to find him at times. Needs a goal, plainly. 6

Substitutes: Sporar (Balogun 61), 6 Connolly (Watmore 76) 6,