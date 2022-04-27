Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC players fared against Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium

HERE are the Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Wednesday evening's Championship home game against Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 10:34 pm
Cardiff defender Curtis Nelson shields the ball in front of Middlesbrough's Duncan Watmore. Picture: PA

Daniels: One key tip-over to deny Watters in the second half. 7

Dijksteel: Showed authority and confidence in his defensive business. Come on a long way. Saved a certain late goal for Doyle. 8

Bamba: Made one excellent first-half saving tackle against his old club to thwart Watters and was in command all evening. 8

McNair: Bucaneered forward when the chance arose at every juncture. 7

Jones: Plenty of endeavour and running, although he has clearly dipped from the heights of earlier this season. Easy to forget he's still a young lad; it's understandable. Booked. 7

McGree: Started the move which led to the opener before grabbing his first goal on Riverside soil. Should have had another, too. But encouragement all the same. 7

Howson: Oils the wheels. A player who you usually know what you get with and stepped up to the plate. Set up the second, involved in the first and sets the tone for Boro. 8

Tavernier: Made a relieving breakthrough for Boro with a clinical low shot. Busy, energetic. 7

Bola: Some early adventure and showed no lack of confidence on the night. 7

Watmore: Slammed a shot straight at Phillips at his near post before the break. Trademark energy and pace without really being a natural centre striker. 7

Balogun: Some intelligent movement and runs, but his team-mates weren't sharp enough to find him at times. Needs a goal, plainly. 6

Substitutes: Sporar (Balogun 61), 6 Connolly (Watmore 76) 6,

Not used: Lumley, Hall, Payero, Peltier, Coburn.

Cardiff City