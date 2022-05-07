Daniels: Hesitant and did not give off much confidence at all. 4

Dijksteel: Key saving tackle to deny Johnson late in first half. But poor for the third goal. 5

Fry: Had his hands full with Archer and Riis and was comprehensively second best. Booked. 4

Deepdale.

McNair: Brought back into the side, but lacked his usual authority. Booked before being dismissed. 4

Jones: Got little joy down the right and his decision-making wasn't great. 5

Howson: Started okay, but got swamped. Was still Boro's best. 6

Crooks: Very, very quiet. 4

McGree: Subjugated by Preston's impressive midfield and his poor day summed up when he was dispossessed ahead of Preston's third. Soft. 4

Tavernier: Had a difficult time of it, even if he gave Boro brief hope early in the second half. 5

Sporar: Anonymous and lightweight in probably his last game for Boro. 4

Watmore: Policed comfortably by Preston's backline. 5

Substitutes: Coburn (Sporar 62) 5.

Balogun (Watmore 66). Denied by a fine save from Iversen. 5