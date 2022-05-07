Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC players fared against Preston North End

HERE are the Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship game against Preston North End at Deepdale.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 4:06 pm

Daniels: Hesitant and did not give off much confidence at all. 4

Dijksteel: Key saving tackle to deny Johnson late in first half. But poor for the third goal. 5

Fry: Had his hands full with Archer and Riis and was comprehensively second best. Booked. 4

Deepdale.

McNair: Brought back into the side, but lacked his usual authority. Booked before being dismissed. 4

Jones: Got little joy down the right and his decision-making wasn't great. 5

Howson: Started okay, but got swamped. Was still Boro's best. 6

Crooks: Very, very quiet. 4

McGree: Subjugated by Preston's impressive midfield and his poor day summed up when he was dispossessed ahead of Preston's third. Soft. 4

Tavernier: Had a difficult time of it, even if he gave Boro brief hope early in the second half. 5

Sporar: Anonymous and lightweight in probably his last game for Boro. 4

Watmore: Policed comfortably by Preston's backline. 5

Substitutes: Coburn (Sporar 62) 5.

Balogun (Watmore 66). Denied by a fine save from Iversen. 5

Connolly (Dijksteel 66) 5.

