Ratings: Some 8s for Middlesbrough FC players and also for one Hull City star - but also a 4
Middlesbrough
Brynn: Quiet in first half. Had to be alert as the game got stretched late on and turned into a basketball game. 6
Dijksteel: Did well to win a 50-50 in lead up to Conway’s goal. Poor for Hull’s goal. 6
Fry: First start since February 10 and will be better for outing. 6 .
Edmundson: Busy in final quarter. 6
Borges: Lucky to get away with it after bundling over Pedro. Booked early in the second half. Not the best defensively. 5
Hackney: Showed what he brings to Boro. Strong performance in the heart of midfield. 8
Barlaser: A little lightweight in the tackle, but tidy enough with the ball at his feet. 6
Doak: Had the beating of Drameh and continued his excellent form. Fancied it from the first minute against his opponent. Set up hosts’ second goal. 8
Azaz: Showed what a difference maker and class act he is. 8
Burgzorg: Should have put Boro in front early on. Denied by a fine Pandur save in the second period. 7
Conway: Well-placed header made it 2-0 and looked better up top than at ‘ten’. Added a late second. 8
Substitutes: Latte Lath (Burgzorg 83)
Howson (Conway 86).
I Jones (Hackney 90+2)
Not used: Glover, Clarke, Ayling, Gilbert, Hamilton, Forss.
Hull City
Pandur: String of second-half saves. 8
Coyle: Copped a soft booking in first half. Almost scored an own goal. 6
A Jones: Tried his best to keep out Conway’s header, but to no avail. 6
McLoughlin: Returned to the starting line-up for his first appearance since Norwich in early October. Unlucky with the third goal. 5
Drameh: Had a nightmare, defensively. 4
Simons: You wanted a bit more. 5
Omur: Pockets of liveliness. 6
Palmer: Some good first-half moments. Quiet in second. 6
Slater: Kept going. 6
Kamara: A threat on the left. 7
Pedro: Some decent hold-up work and unfortunate when he got clear of Borges, but seemed to be bundled over. 6
Substitutes: Puerta (Simons 55) 6.
Giles (Drameh 56) 6.
Burstow (Palmer 69) 6.
Bedia (Pedro 69) 6.
Mehlem (Omur 80) 6.
Not used: Racioppi, Longman, Burns, Jacob..
