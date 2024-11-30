Ratings: Some 8s for Middlesbrough FC players and also for one Hull City star - but also a 4

HERE are the Middlesbrough and Hull City player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship game at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough

Brynn: Quiet in first half. Had to be alert as the game got stretched late on and turned into a basketball game. 6

Dijksteel: Did well to win a 50-50 in lead up to Conway’s goal. Poor for Hull’s goal. 6

Fry: First start since February 10 and will be better for outing. 6 .

Edmundson: Busy in final quarter. 6

Borges: Lucky to get away with it after bundling over Pedro. Booked early in the second half. Not the best defensively. 5

Hackney: Showed what he brings to Boro. Strong performance in the heart of midfield. 8

Barlaser: A little lightweight in the tackle, but tidy enough with the ball at his feet. 6

Doak: Had the beating of Drameh and continued his excellent form. Fancied it from the first minute against his opponent. Set up hosts’ second goal. 8

Azaz: Showed what a difference maker and class act he is. 8

Burgzorg: Should have put Boro in front early on. Denied by a fine Pandur save in the second period. 7

Conway: Well-placed header made it 2-0 and looked better up top than at ‘ten’. Added a late second. 8

Substitutes: Latte Lath (Burgzorg 83)

Howson (Conway 86).

I Jones (Hackney 90+2)

Not used: Glover, Clarke, Ayling, Gilbert, Hamilton, Forss.

Hull City

Pandur: String of second-half saves. 8

Coyle: Copped a soft booking in first half. Almost scored an own goal. 6

A Jones: Tried his best to keep out Conway’s header, but to no avail. 6

McLoughlin: Returned to the starting line-up for his first appearance since Norwich in early October. Unlucky with the third goal. 5

Drameh: Had a nightmare, defensively. 4

Simons: You wanted a bit more. 5

Omur: Pockets of liveliness. 6

Palmer: Some good first-half moments. Quiet in second. 6

Slater: Kept going. 6

Kamara: A threat on the left. 7

Pedro: Some decent hold-up work and unfortunate when he got clear of Borges, but seemed to be bundled over. 6

Substitutes: Puerta (Simons 55) 6.

Giles (Drameh 56) 6.

Burstow (Palmer 69) 6.

Bedia (Pedro 69) 6.

Mehlem (Omur 80) 6.