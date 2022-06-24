The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Millers, with the club also set to bring in another wing-back option to the club in the shape of Lincoln City’s Cohen Bramall.

Kioso – a Milton Keynes academy product – started his career at non-league side Dunstable Town before moving to Hartlepool United.

Luton brought him to Kenilworth Road in January 2020 and was primarily brought in as a development player with potential.

New Rotherham United signing Peter Kioso. Picture: RUFC

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town.

Kioso returned to his academy club Milton Keynes Dons on loan last August and impressed in 19 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

He was recalled by Luton in January and made 15 appearances in the second half of last season for the Hatters, who reached the Championship play-off semi-finals before losing out to Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, former Millers loanee Ryan Giles has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan from Wolves.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of last season at Cardiff City before linking up with Blackburn Rovers in January.

“There was a lot of interest in him and it’s great we’ve been able to bring him here,” manager Chris Wilder said.

“He’s a player we know a lot about, he’s young and he’s an exciting talent.