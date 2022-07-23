The former QPR centre-half is down the pecking order at Boro and was told at the start of the close season that he was able to leave the club.

Hall has not played a single minute of first-team football since Chris Wilder arrived at Boro last November, having initially been on the injury list at that time.

His last appearance came at West Brom in Neil Warnock's final game in charge in what was his comeback from injury, only to suffer a further setback.

Grant Hall. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

Brighton-born Hall started his professional career with his hometown club following a successful trial period from local non-league side Lewes Town, before joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012.

From there, he was sent out to further his footballing development with loan moves to Swindon Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool before moving to QPR where he made 128 appearances in a five-year stint.