Rotherham United transfer latest: Middlesbrough FC defender Grant Hall becomes Millers' seventh summer signing

ROTHERHAM UNITED have finally completed the signing of Middlesbrough centre-half Grant Hall on a season-long loan - the Millers' seventh capture of the close season.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 2:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 2:21 pm

The former QPR centre-half is down the pecking order at Boro and was told at the start of the close season that he was able to leave the club.

Hall has not played a single minute of first-team football since Chris Wilder arrived at Boro last November, having initially been on the injury list at that time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

His last appearance came at West Brom in Neil Warnock's final game in charge in what was his comeback from injury, only to suffer a further setback.

Grant Hall. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

Brighton-born Hall started his professional career with his hometown club following a successful trial period from local non-league side Lewes Town, before joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012.

From there, he was sent out to further his footballing development with loan moves to Swindon Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool before moving to QPR where he made 128 appearances in a five-year stint.

He moved to Boro in the 2020-21 season with his deal running out next summer.

QPRMillersChris WilderWest Brom