Round-up: New Huddersfield Town captain makes vow, Middlesbrough FC sign midfielder

HUDDERSFIELD Town have confirmed summer arrival Ryan Ledson as their new club captain for the 2025-26 campaign.

The former Preston North End midfielder, 27, succeeds club legend Jonathan Hogg.

He said: "It’s a huge honour to be named captain of the club and being the leader of this group means a great deal to both myself and my family. Making sure we have a group that is close, believes in each other and fights for the same goal is a non-negotiable and it’s my job to help maintain that each and every day."

Ledson has previously captained England at various youth levels and skippered North End on nine occasions last term.

New Huddersfield Town captain Ryan Ledson. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

The Liverpudlian will head a leadership group including Ben Wiles, Mickel Miller, Marcus Harness and Murray Wallace.

Manager Lee Grant commented: "We wanted the squad to choose leaders who they had an innate respect for and belief in from day one.

"By including them in that process, they are now already holding each other to account, creating a bond and a new dynamic, which is important to have in such a new group.

"Ryan’s leadership qualities speak for themselves, and his personality and professionalism were hugely appealing to us when recruiting him."

Troyes' French midfielder Abdoulaye Kante (R) runs for the ball during the French Cup round of 16 football match between ES Troyes AC and Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) at the Aube Stadium in Troyes, eastern France, on February 4, 2025. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Ivorian defensive midfielder Abdoulaye Kante.

The deal for the 20-year-old from French second-tier outfit Troyes is worth around €3million. Kante has signed a five-year contract.

Meanwhile, speculation over the future of Hayden Hackney is continuing apace, with Ipswich Town maintaining their interest, despite seeing an initial bid rebuffed by Boro.