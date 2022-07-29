Sheffield United reject Sander Berge offers; Marcus Forss joins Boro as Marcus Tavernier set for exit

The future of the Norwegian international has been in focus throughout the close season.

Heckingbottom said: “We have had bids for Sander. I have been open with Sander, but I would always say no, whatever it was.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, the bids that came in for Sander were nowhere near the club’s valuation.”

Not enough: Sheffield United have rejected three bids for Norway midfielder Sander Berge. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier is set to complete his £12.5m switch to Premier League outfit Bournemouth by the weekend.

The Riverside club are understood to be disappointed by the decision of the Leeds-born player and his representatives to push for a move.

Tavernier was reportedly offered a new deal earlier in the summer by the Teessiders, who have completed the signing of former Brentford striker and Hull City loanee Marcus Forss.

The Finnish international has penned a four-year deal at Boro, also in for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz and said to be in talks with USA international forward Matthew Hoppe.

Heading south: Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier is set to join Premier League newcomers Bournemouth. Picture: Tony Johnson

Meanwhile, Hull defender Andy Smith has signed a new two-year deal with a one-year option – ahead of joining Grimsby on a season-long loan.

Lewie Coyle has been named as the Tigers new captain in 2022-23, with Jacob Greaves named as vice-captain.

Former Hull captain Richie Smallwood will wear the armband for Bradford City in the new season, the club have confirmed.

Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths will be out for up to two months with an ankle injury.