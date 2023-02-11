'Some of our best yet' - Middlesbrough maintain Premier League pace with win at Cardiff City

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick felt his side produced some of their best football since he took charge during the first half of their 3-1 victory at Cardiff, before then showing their battling qualities to secure the points.

The former Manchester United midfielder saw his in-form Boro team chalk up an 11th win in 15 matches since taking over at the Riverside in October.

Goals from Marcus Forss and Cameron Archer before the break and a late Riley McGree clincher did the damage, while Cardiff replied through new Guinean striker Sory Kaba.

“I’m really pleased, we knew it would be a hard game and we expected it, but we were ready for it,” said Carrick, whose Boro team lie third in the Championship table, though still 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Middlesbrough's Riley McGree celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium (Picture: PA)

“It was a game of two halves in terms of our style, in the first half we played some of the best stuff since I came here.

“In the second half we had to dig in, but the boys who came off the bench made a really big difference for us.

“I was proud of the efforts the boys put in and they got their reward. The way we responded to giving the goal away was pleasing, and in the end I am really happy.”

Cardiff City: Allsop, Romeo (Ng 70), Kipre, McGuinness, O'Dowda, Philogene-Bidace (Davies 85), Sawyers, Ralls (Rinomhota 57), Ojo (Wintle 57), Kaba (Etete 69), Robinson. Unused substitutes: Alnwick, Simpson.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick celebrates victory at Cardiff (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles, Howson, Hackney, Forss (Jones 69), Akpom (Crooks 89), McGree, Archer (Fry 79). Unused substitutes: Mowatt, Barlaser, Roberts, Bola.

