Spurs look to capture Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence in £15m deal

The 21-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation over the close season with the player desperate to leave Boro after completing a highly-successful season-long loan at Nottingham Forest, where he played an influential role in the East Midlanders returning to the Premier League.

The wantaway full-back had been linked with a return to Forest with the likes of Arsenal and Brentford also credited with interest in the player – who has set his heart on a move to Spurs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports suggest that Spurs are on the verge of a full agreement with Boro to sign Spence after weeks of talks, with a breakthrough reached between Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and his Boro counterpart Steve Gibson and the player’s representative.

Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence playing for Nottingham Forest last season. Picture: PA.

Boro’s proceeds for the sale of Spence would help to fund the club’s recruitment drive.

Meanwhile, the Teessiders – who have allowed Martin Payero to head out on loan to Boca Juniors – are poised to seal the transfer of Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen on a season-long loan.

The USA international, who had been waiting for his work permit, is set to undergo a medical over the weekend.

Barnsley have made a move to sign former Ipswich Town and Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood.

The Reds – in the market for strikers following the departures of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow to Luton – are close to signing the experienced 31-year-old, who left Ipswich at the end of last season, pending successful completion of a medical.

Norwood, who netted 28 goals in three seasons for Ipswich – with his time hit by injury issues, was out of contract at the end of June.

Ipswich had a one-year extension option in his deal, but opted not to activate it.

Norwood, whose exploits in firing Tranmere to back-to-back promotions into League One earned him a move to Portman Road in the summer of 2019, was recently close to signing for Bristol Rovers, only for the League One new boys to then pull out of the race at the 11th hour.

Oxford United, Walsall and old club Tranmere have also been linked with the player.