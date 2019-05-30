Stewart Downing set to leave Middlesbrough - as Blackburn Rovers lead the chase

STEWART DOWNING is set to leave Middlesbrough, with the club having confirmed that the former England international has not currently been offered a new deal.

Managerless Boro have also revealed that veteran goalkeeper and 2015-16 promotion hero Dimi Konstantopoulos is also expected to be departing the club alongside former Leeds United custodian Andy Lonergan and ex-Chelsea favourite Jon-Obi Mikel.

Jordan Hugill, Mo Besic and Rajiv van La Parra have all returned to their parent clubs.

A club statement read: "Stewart Downing, Dimi Konstantopoulos, Andy Lonergan and John Obi Mikel are set to become free agents this summer.

"The quartet are all out of contract and have not yet been offered new deals to stay on.

"Mikel and Lonergan joined on short-term deals last season, but Downing and Konstantopoulos are both long-serving players."

Middlesbrough-born Downing, 34, one of the club's top-earners, has been linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers and Glasgow Rangers, with Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland also credited with an interest in the vastly-experienced player, whose deal expires at the end of June.

It is understood that Downing will meet with Blackburn chief and former Boro manager Tony Mowbray to discuss the possibility of a move to Ewood Park once the pair return from their respective holidays.

The winger made 404 appearances in two spells at Boro and helped the club to win the 2004 League Cup.