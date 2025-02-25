Stoke City 1 Middlesbrough 3: Tommy Conway helps ease pressure on Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough eased the pressure on manager Michael Carrick as Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway scored second-half goals to seal a 3-1 win at struggling Stoke.

Boro had lost their five previous games and had not won on their travels since beating Hull on New Year’s Day.

Stoke’s South Korean star Bae Jun-ho cancelled out Marcus Forss’ first goal of the season, but Boro wrapped up victory to boost their faltering play-off hopes.

Conway, who had missed a sitter to make it 2-0, assisted for Azaz to restore the Teessiders’ lead after 52 minutes.

Middlesbrough's Marcus Forss scoring the opening goal against Stoke (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The duo combined again 21 minutes later, with Conway atoning for his earlier blunder with a 10th goal of the campaign.

Boro certainly did not start like a team low on confidence and short on wins and they might have been in front before Forss fired in a terrific opener.

Morgan Whittaker blazed over but then forced a first save of the game from Viktor Johansson after Conway’s initial effort was blocked by Ashley Phillips.

The visitors’ goal started in their own half and Whittaker’s assist was the last pass of a fine move, finished off in style by Forss.

Stoke City's Ashley Phillips (left) and Middlesbrough's Tommy Conway (right) battle for the ball (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Conway should have doubled the lead on the half-hour but after Forss crossed from the Potters’ left, the former Bristol City star fired over from a couple of yards.

Stoke used the miss as badly-needed inspiration. Lewis Baker scored one of City’s all-time best goals in the previous home game against Swansea; a magnificent effort from inside his own half.

This time he let fly from just outside the penalty area. Goalkeeper Mark Travers saved and rose quickly to block Million Manhoef’s follow-up.

Stoke equalised against the run of play before the break. Andrew Moran crossed into the area and Bae ran in to score his second Championship goal of the season with a low right-foot effort.

If Stoke believed the tide had turned, seven minutes into the second half Boro regained their lead.

Hayden Hackney powered forward and slipped a pass to Conway who smartly created the assist for Azaz.

Conway then wasted another chance to put the game out of Stoke’s reach, firing into the side-netting with Azaz and Forss better placed, waiting for a cut-back.

But the Scot had the last word, calmly shooting home from 12 yards after 73 minutes following a one-two with Azaz.