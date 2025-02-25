Stoke v Middlesbrough: Boro hoping for deja vu to kickstart season

For the second season running, Middlesbrough travel to Stoke City at a low ebb. Coach Michael Carrick is hoping history can repeat itself.

Last March, as now, the Teessiders pitched up in the Potteries 13th in the Championship after 33 games. Then they had lost three out of four, this year it is five games on the trot.

Boro lost 2-0 at Stoke last season, but only once more all campaign, a 4-3 epic with Leeds United. It gives Carrick hope they can do something similar this season – preferably without losing to the Potters first.

“It definitely shows you what's possible,” he says. “Nobody would have thought we'd have the run we've had and it can go the other way just as quickly.

BELIEF: Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick reacts (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

“There's plenty of examples in the league already of teams doing it. We've done it before and we can do it again.

“We can't assume that – it doesn't just happen – but we can take the belief that it's certainly possible.”

And annoying as Boro's habit of throwing away good positions is, that also gives Carrick belief.

“The boys are outstanding at how they keep approaching things and how they've come together, if anything,” he said.

RECOVERED: Middlesbrough left-back Ryan Giles (centre) (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

“In sport you need little things to go your way, to feed off to give you that extra little boost and that confidence. Sometimes it feels like nothing's going for you.

“For us as a group what gives us that belief is the number of times we've been up in games. All that work that puts us in positive positions is not easy to come by, so we're feeding off that.”