Sunderland v Middlesbrough FC: Carrick & Mowbray aim to stay calm amid Wear-Tees derby frenzy

AS managers go, Michael Carrick and his opposite number Tony Mowbray are usually the epitome of calm.

That will be significantly tested at noon on Sunday when the two north-easterners, flying the flag impressively for their respective clubs, will be assigned with keeping their heads amid an intense Wear-Tees derby cauldron which will be witnessed by around 45,000 spectators, with many more watching on television.

A native of Newcastle and boyhood fan, Middlesbrough chief Carrick is on 'enemy territory' so to speak.

His rival for the day is a Teessider who supported Boro as a boy and went onto play, captain and manage the club.

Michael Carrick. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Mowbray remains a Teesside icon thanks to his association with those epochal Ayresome Park days of the mid to late Eighties. But that will be briefly forgotten for 90 minutes on Sunday.

Both Carrick and Mowbray are shrewd enough to know that victory for either side would mean more than local bragging rights. It could be a psychologically big moment in the season of either, with both having genuine play-off designs.

Carrick commented: "I love the rivalry and the competition within this area of the country, the passion is fantastic, and it’s my first derby as a manager. We’re close in the league table, and for everyone around it, it’s a big game.

"They’re playing well, we’re playing well, I’m hugely looking forward to it. I’ve had mixed experiences over the years going to Sunderland, and hopefully this will be one of the better ones."

Offering his take, Mowbray continued: "They are games that footballers should want to play in.