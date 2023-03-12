News you can trust since 1754
The 6 Middlesbrough players who are due to become free agents this summer including Rotherham United and Reading loan pair - gallery

A look at the Middlesbrough players who see their contracts expire at the end of the season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
2 minutes ago

Middlesbrough are eyeing promotion to the Premier League and are chasing down Sheffield United in 2nd place. Michael Carrick has worked wonders at the Riverside Stadium since taking over from Chris Wilder earlier this season.

They beat Swansea City 3-1 away this weekend with Aaron Ramsey, Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom on the scoresheet and are now only four points off the top two with 10 games left to play of the campaign. Here is a look at the Middlesbrough players who are out of contract this summer as the club faces some big decisions to make over the next couple of months...

1. Jonny Howson

The midfielder is a key player for Boro but his deal expires this summer.

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Tommy Smith

The full-back is experienced and is a useful player to have.

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. Luke Daniels

He provides competition and depth for Boro’s goalkeeping department.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Darnell Fisher

The former Preston North End man is facing an uncertain long-term future at the Riverside Stadium.

Photo: Stu Forster

Middlesbrough