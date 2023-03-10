Latest injury news regarding Luton Town as they prepare for Sheffield United clash this weekend

Luton Town are expected to be without defenders Reece Burke and Dan Potts for their trip to Yorkshire this weekend to face Sheffield United. The duo are poised to sit out again as the Hatters make the journey up north to Bramall Lane.

Burke, 26, injured his groin against Birmingham City at the end of February and has since missed their recent games against Millwall and Swansea City. The defender joined the Bedfordshire outfit in 2021 after spending three years at Hull City.

Potts, on the other hand, has a hamstring problem. The left-back has made 23 appearances in all competitions so far this term for the Hatters.

Speaking ahead of their clash against Sheffield United, their boss Rob Edwards has said: “Burkey has been progressing well, but Saturday might be a bit too soon for him.

“(As for) Pottsy, I don’t want to put a timeframe on it. Not for Saturday, but the ones that were out have improved, so we’re getting there.”

Sheffield United head into this Saturday’s game on the back of their 1-0 away win at Reading last time out. The Blades are seven points above 3rd place Middlesbrough with 11 fixtures left of the campaign to play.