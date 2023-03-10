Yorkshire and large parts of the country has awoken to a blanket of snow again this morning which has put some of the football fixtures in doubt this weekend. Games are due to take place in various leagues over the next couple of days.
Here is a look at the latest news and updates regarding upcoming events....
Football
Championship:
Swansea City Vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm, Swansea.com Stadium - ON
Birmingham City Vs Rotherham United, Saturday 3pm, St Andrews - ON
Sheffield United Vs Luton Town, Saturday 3pm, Bramall Lane - ON
West Brom Vs Huddersfield Town, Saturday 3pm, The Hawthorns - ON
League One:
Barnsley Vs Plymouth Argyle, Saturday 3pm, Oakwell - ON
Portsmouth Vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm, Fratton Park - ON
League Two:
Doncaster Rovers Vs AFC Wimbledon, Saturday 3pm, Eco-Power Stadium - ON
Crawley Town Vs Harrogate Town, Saturday 3pm, Broadfield Stadium - ON
Newport County Vs Bradford City, Saturday 3pm, Rodney Parade - ON