Ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough number two Alan Knill has reunited with Chris Wilder at Watford along with Matt Prestridge and Mike Allen. The new Hornets boss has been quick to bolster his backroom staff as he looks to steer his new club to promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship side made the decision to sack Slaven Bilic earlier this week and wasted no time in bringing Wilder to Vicarage Road. They are currently 10th in the league table and four points off the top six.

Knill, 58, was at the World Cup earlier this winter in Qatar as a coach for Wales under Rob Page. He ended his playing career at Rotherham United and landed his first managerial role with the Millers in 2005 and held it for two years before spells at Scunthorpe United, Bury and Torquay United.

The Slough-born man then became assistant to Wilder at Northampton Town and later followed him to Sheffield United. The pair guided the Blades from League One to the Premier League during their time together in South Yorkshire.

