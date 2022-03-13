Both sides had chances to win the game in a competitive affair between two sides chasing the play-offs, but neither could find the all-important breakthrough and both had to settle for a point.

The draw leaves Middlesbrough just one point off the play-offs, while hosts Millwall are just three short.

“We asked the question to the players because it was unacceptable what happened on Tuesday night, and they produced a response,” said Wilder. “They’ve answered our questions at arguably the toughest of places, where they do ask the question everywhere – behind the dugout, in the stands, on the pitch.”

Chris Wilder, manager of Middlesbrough. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Wilder added: “They’re on a fabulous run, and they’re a really competitive side, and if you’re weak mentally or physically, they’ll run over the top of you. We weren’t.

“We put in some great challenges, and in a perverse way, I really enjoy coming here because I think it’s a real test of what you’re about as a professional

“It’s an intimidating atmosphere. It always is a tough place to come. You’re coming to the business end of the season. They’re in the mix, and we’re in the mix too with that result.”

Both sides struck the crossbar in a hard-fought encounter, first Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier striking a free-kick against the upright before Millwall defender Murray Wallace headed against the bar.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Ballard, Cooper, Murray Wallace, McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Malone, Jed Wallace, Bennett (Lovelace 71), Afobe. Unused substitutes: Long, Pearce, Mahoney, Evans, Burey, Muller.

Middlesbrough: Lumley, McNair, Fry, Peltier, Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor, Balogun, Connolly (Watmore 74). Unused substitutes: Wood-Gordon, Bamba, Bola, Daniels, Coburn, Boyd-Munce.