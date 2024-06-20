Turkish giants make move for Middlesbrough FC and former Rotherham United midfielder
The former Rotherham United schemer made 33 appearances for Boro last term, having joined on a three-and-a-half year deal from Rotherham United in January 2023.
While the 27-year-old has enjoyed some degree of success on Teesside, he has not fully established in the Boro line-up and the Teessiders could potentially be willing to listen offers with the club having lined up a big-money move for USA international midfielder Aidan Morris, having agreed a deal to sign him from MLS side Columbus Crew.
With Hayden Hackney and Jonny Howson also at the club, Barlaser could find himself down the pecking order shortly with Trabzonspor understood to have made an enquiry about signing him.
Barlaser’s father is Turkish and the former Newcastle United player represented them at youth level for the under-16s and 17s before switching allegiances to England for the under-18s.
Barlaser joined Boro in the winter window in 2023 after rejecting the Millers' overtures regarding a new deal.
The Gateshead-born player signed for around £1million.
