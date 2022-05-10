Out-of-contract defenders Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and Neil Taylor are to leave the Riverside, while loanees Andraz Sporar, Flo Balogun, Aaron Connolly and James Lea-Siliki will return to their parent clubs.

Captain Jonny Howson, whose deal expires next month, has been offered a new deal.

There is likely to be further squad re-alignment elsewhere, with Djed Spence, who has enjoyed an outstanding season on loan at Nottingham Forest, widely expected to be sold in the summer with the 21-year-old having a number of suitors.

On his way: Veteran Middlesbrough defender Sol Bamba will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Wilder said: “Players will come in which is a huge excitement and to do that we will balance it off, so there will be deals done. It’s important we maximise the values of players who won’t be on the journey, and that will come to fruition in time.”

Meanwhille, Bamba, 37, has thanked the club’s fans after making 29 appearances this term.

He made an emotional return to football at Boro after being diagnosed with – and subsequently given the all clear from – non-Hodgkin lymphoma while at Cardiff City last season.

Bamba added: “I’ve played for many clubs, but I will never forget this, they a’re probably the best fans in the country and I wish them all the best.”

Busy summer: Middlesbrough manager, Chris Wilder expects plenty of comings and goings this summer. Picture: PA

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the appointment of Steve Eyre as assistant manager to Gary McSheffrey.

He replaces Frank Sinclair, who is to revert to a role within the club’s academy.