'We gave ourselves too much to do' - Carrick laments Middlesbrough defeat

Michael Carrick was left to rue a lack of ruthlessness after watching his Middlesbrough side suffer a 1-0 defeat at Derby County.

Rams goalkeeper Josh Vickers turned in a faultless performance 24 hours after the club had signed Swedish keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

Boro dominated from start to finish but could not find a way past an inspired Vickers. He made a string of fine saves to preserve the lead Kayden Jackson had given County in the 14th minute.

Jackson collected a weak back pass from Isaiah Jones to sprint away and take the ball round Seng Dieng to send Pride Park into raptures.

Boro swarmed all over Derby, but their finishing did not match the approach work, as Vickers needed to claw away a Finn Azaz shot in the 23rd minute. He kept out a Jones shot that was headed for the bottom corner and tipped over a Hayden Hackney strike.

Delano Burgzorg saw a deflected shot come back off a post and Boro’s frustration grew as he and Hackney both fired wide when they should have hit the target.

Carrick, pictured, said: “Starting the game, we weren’t totally at it. There were a couple of bits of sloppy play and then the goal, it’s not easy to pull that back.

“I thought we tried, we did some good things at times, created chances and the longer the game goes it becomes frustrating, so obviously disappointed with the result.

“It’s no surprise as to how the game panned out, we couldn’t do enough today to claw it back, we gave ourselves too much to do.

“We were off it in a couple of moments at the beginning of the game and we’ve definitely got to get better at that and be a bit more ruthless and smarter at how we start the game, but we’ll get there.”

Derby: Vickers, Wilson (Nyambe 25), Nelson, Cashin (Bradley 20), Elder, Goudmijn (Adams 62), Ozoh (Forsyth 76), Osborn, Jackson, Collins (Thompson 76), Mendez-Laing (Barkhuizen 76). Unused substitutes: Ward, Brown, Zetterstrom.

Middlesbrough: Dieng, Ayling, van den Berg, Clarke, Engel, Hackney (Coburn 90), Morris (Barlaser 68), Jones (Hamilton 68), Azaz (Conway 78), Burgzorg, Latte Lath. Unused substitutes: Brynn, Gilbert, Dijksteel, McCormick, Hunt.