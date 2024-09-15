'We need to kill teams off': Frustration for Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick is confident Middlesbrough will develop into a more potent force in the Sky Bet Championship after watching Preston leave the Riverside with a point.

The Boro head coach had to settle for a 1-1 draw after watching the Lilywhites claw level after Tommy Conway’s low finish in the 16th minute had put the home side ahead with his second goal for the club since moving from Bristol City last month.

Preston’s Danish midfielder Mads Frokjaer-Jensen side-footed a sweet volley beyond Boro goalkeeper Seny Dieng to level things up with two minutes of the first half remaining.

It meant Middlesbrough had been held at the Riverside for the second Championship game in a row, following the 2-2 draw with Portsmouth in August.

Carrick, whose side drop to 10th, said: “I’m frustrated, we should have won the game. We were in good positions to win the game, we created enough to score more. We didn’t give a lot away, there were a lot of good things that I think we will benefit from over time. But we want to kill teams off when we get them, push when we are 1-0 up.

“Preston got the goal and it was a different game because they had something to hold on to.

“It’s still early. There is a settling in period and I will take the positives. If we keep doing the right things we will be fine.

“Every game we have played we have been the more dominant team in terms of chances created. We try to build the performance and put blocks in place to enable us to win.”

He continued: “Tommy’s goal was a lovely finish, we have been trying to get him in these positions. I always felt he would score because he had that composure about him.

“We are not getting the full benefits yet but I believe we will.”

Middlesbrough: Dieng, Ayling, Edmundson, Clarke, Borges, Barlaser (Morris 78), Hackney, Jones (Doak 68), Conway, Azaz (Hamilton 78), Latte Lath (Burgzorg 78). Unused substitutes: Brynn, McGree, Gilbert, Dijksteel, Hunt.

Preston North End: Woodman, Potts, Storey, Whatmough (Brady 76), Hughes, Whiteman, McCann (Holmes 68), Okkels (Bowler 46), Frokjaer-Jensen (Ledson 68), Greenwood, Jakobsen (Osmajic 76). Unused substitutes: Cornell, Bauer, Kesler-Hayden.